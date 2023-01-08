 

Celine Dion's Fans Gather Outside Rolling Stone's Office to Protest 'Greatest Singers' List Snub

During the Friday, January 6 demonstration outside the magazine's HQ in New York City, a group of the 'My Heart Will Go On' singer's fans yelled, 'Rolling Stone is stoned.'

AceShowbiz - Celine Dion's die-hard fans went above and beyond in defending the singer. A group of people gathered outside Rolling Stone's office to protest the "My Heart Will Go On" hitmaker's exclusion from the magazine's "200 Greatest Singers of All Time" list.

Around 15 people from The Redheads on Facebook rode over six hours from Montreal to New York City to attend the protest. One of the signs carried by the group read, "Rolling Stone you've hit an iceberg."

The fans also played Celine's "That's the Way It Is" from a portable speaker while chanting, "Justice for Celine." They also yelled, "Rolling Stone is stoned," during the Friday, January 6 demonstration outside the magazine's HQ in New York City.

Leading the protest was Julie Snyder, a TV personality from Montreal. In response, Rolling Stone editor Steven Pearl came outside to talk to the protestors, listening to their issues and informing them in on how the list was made.

Rolling Stone initially remained defiant over the article, which was led by Aretha Franklin. In a tweet after releasing the updated list, the magazine reminded people that it ranks the artists as "singers" and not based on their "voices."

"Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List," the music news outlet posted on Monday, January 1. It added, "Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent."

Aside from Aretha, other artists on the Top 10 were, Whitney Houston, Sam Cooke, Billie Holiday, Mariah Carey, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Beyonce Knowles, Otis Redding and Al Green. Other artists on the list include, Ozzy Osbourne (#112), Kurt Cobain (#36), Bruce Springsteen (#77), Mick Jagger (#52), Patti Smith (#117), Elton John (#100), Bob Dylan (#15), Johnny Cash (#85), Lady GaGa (#58), Taylor Swift (#102), Usher (#97), Selena (#89), The Weeknd (#110) and George Michael (#62).

