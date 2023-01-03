 

Rolling Stone Defends Its Controversial 'Greatest Singers' List After Celine Dion Snub

Cover Images/ROGER WONG
Besides excluding the 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker from the top 200 singers of all time list, the magazine also catches heat for giving Michael Jackson the 86th spot.

  • Jan 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rolling Stone has offered an explanation after it enraged music fans with its controversial "200 Greatest Singers of All Time" list, which does not include Celine Dion. In a tweet after releasing the updated list, the magazine reminded people that it ranks the artists as "singers" and not based on their "voices."

"Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List," the music news outlet posted on Monday, January 1. It added, "Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent."

Rolling Stone's Tweet

Rolling Stone defended its controversial 'Greatest Singers' list after catching heat for snubbing Celine Dion.

Despite the magazine's explanation, the backlash is still coming, with one replying to the tweet, "That still does not excuse omitting Celine Dion." Calling the explanation "ridiculous," another commented, "I don't think there's anything wrong with admitting you f**ked up + adding an addendum - it happens, whatever - but the logic that this is a 'singers' list and not a 'voices' is a ridiculous justification for omitting Celine Dion."

A third echoed the sentiment, "Like how the actual f is she NOT in the list!!? Like what were they smoking when making this list! This is an insult to music!" Someone else argued that whatever the list is about, Michael Jackson should've ranked higher. "Michael Jackson shouldn't be #86. That's disrespectful! #JustSaying," the MJ fan fumed.

Rolling Stone immediately came under fire after unveiling the article on December 31. While many didn't object to the magazine's pick at No. 1, which is Aretha Franklin, fans can't help getting baffled that not only Dion did not make it into the top 10, but also she wasn't featured on the list at all.

"Patti LaBelle only ranking #74 and Celine Dion not even making the list is an absolute disgrace," one enraged fan tweeted. Another scoffed at the magazine's judgment, "Lol, how amusing to have 200 greatest singers of all time without CelineDion on it. Rolling stone must be kidding." A third slammed the magazine, "Any list that completely omits Celine Dion, let alone leaves Roy Orbison and Freddie outside the top 10, loses all credibility from the get-go."

Meanwhile, joining Franklin on the top 10 are Whitney Houston, Sam Cooke, Billie Holiday, Mariah Carey, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Beyonce Knowles, Otis Redding and Al Green. Other artists on the list include Ozzy Osbourne (#112), Kurt Cobain (#36), Bruce Springsteen (#77), Mick Jagger (#52), Patti Smith (#117), Elton John (#100), Bob Dylan (#15), Johnny Cash (#85), Lady GaGa (#58), Taylor Swift (#102), Usher (#97), Selena (#89), The Weeknd (#110) and George Michael (#62).

