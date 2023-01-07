Tech N9ne Unveils Sonogram Pic of His Unborn Daughter

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Face Off' emcee, who is already a father to two sons and a daughter shared with ex-wife Lecoya LeJuene, also reveals the name of his future daughter.

Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tech N9ne is going to welcome a new addition to his family. Announcing that he's currently expecting a child, the "Face Off" rapper treated fans to a sonogram picture of his unborn daughter.

The 51-year-old shared the image on Instagram on Friday, January 6. "WOW man! At 27 weeks Alina Denae looks like she got my lips and nose. Amazing things in creating life," he gushed in the caption.

The baby will be Tech's fourth child. The emcee is already a father to two sons and a daughter, whom he shares with Lecoya LeJuene. The now-exes called it quits in 2017 after 22 years of marriage.

On the sonogram, it was written that the mother of the baby is Kristen, whom Tech began dating after he got divorced from Lecoya.

Back in 2018, a woman DMed Kristen on Instagram claiming that Tech fathered a child with her and was paying her to stay quiet. Tech, however, has shut down the claim by sharing a photo of him with Kristen.

"B***hes say Alot of ill s**t to my chick in her DM to try and darken our everlasting light but yesterday an unknown b***h sent a pic of a new born baby sayin I was PAYING her to keep it quiet and she was tired of hiding a baby boy that was supposed to be mine!" he argued at that time. "HAAAAA its a lot of things I've been in my past but NOT NARE NONE OF EM, was a sucka or a deadbeat!"

"I got 3 kids b***h and they aint kids no mo! Demons don’t wanna see us shine but there's no ONE, that can separate myself and @krizieluv but us 2!" he further raged. "We Live for Love Light and Laughter! You evil doers should try and do the same or LEAVE US THE HELL ALONE! Peace! Lol #BUTTHEKIDISNOTMYSON Thank you MJ."

You can share this post!