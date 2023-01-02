 

Rolling Stone Called Out After Snubbing Celine Dion From Its 200 Greatest Singers List

Cover Images/ROGER WONG
The music news outlet has updated its list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time featuring Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Beyonce and many more, but the 'Power of Love' songstress is not included.

  • Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Celine Dion's heart might go on, but Rolling Stone has seemingly moved on from the Canadian star. The magazine has published its updated list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time and the five-time Grammy Award winner is noticeably missing from the rooster.

Known for her powerful and technically skilled vocals, the 54-year-old is snubbed from the refreshed list, which now includes 100 more artists. The original edition which was published in 2008 used to list the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time.

While many would agree with the magazine's pick at No. 1, which is Aretha Franklin, fans can't help getting baffled that not only Dion did not make it into the top 10, but also she wasn't featured on the list at all. They quickly took to Twitter to express their disapproval to Rolling Stone's list, with one reacting, "Patti LaBelle only ranking #74 and Celine Dion not even making the list is an absolute disgrace."

Another scoffed at the magazine's judgment, "Lol, how amusing to have 200 greatest singers of all time without CelineDion on it. Rolling stone must be kidding." A third slammed the magazine, "Any list that completely omits Celine Dion, let alone leaves Roy Orbison and Freddie outside the top 10, loses all credibility from the get-go."

"Just how?! No Celine Dion, No Whitney Houston. I don't wanna conclude that the list is [trash]," a fourth user added, falsely thinking that the late singer is also snubbed. A fifth person weighed in, "ROLLING STONE has Brandy at 193 on a Top 200 Singers of all time list that also doesn't include CELION DION is a weird way to start 2023."

A fan of Dion tweeted, "Celine dion is literally a f**kin icon, i cant believe they didn't even include her..." Someone else demanded an explanation as to why their favorite artist did not make it into the list, "this list is very wrong because why did they not include the best vocalist of all time and celine dion?!!"

Meanwhile, the top 10 singers according to Rolling Stone are Franklin, Whitney Houston, Sam Cooke, Billie Holiday, Mariah Carey, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Beyonce Knowles, Otis Redding and Al Green. Also among those including on the list are Ozzy Osbourne (#112), Kurt Cobain (#36), Bruce Springsteen (#77), Mick Jagger (#52), Patti Smith (#117), Elton John (#100), Bob Dylan (#15), Johnny Cash (#85), Lady GaGa (#58), Taylor Swift (#102), Usher (#97), Selena (#89), The Weeknd (#110) and George Michael (#62).

