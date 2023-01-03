 

Megan Fox Seen Out With Kids After Sending Fans Into Frenzy With 'Seeking Girlfriend' Confession

Prior to this, the 'Transformer' actress, who identifies herself as bisexual, announced that she's 'currently seeking a girlfriend' with cleavage-baring backseat selfies.

  • Jan 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Megan Fox is enjoying some quality time with her kids after her recent controversial social media post. The "Transformers" star is spotted out and about with her children after sending her fans into a frenzy with "seeking girlfriend" confession.

The 36-year-old actress was spotted doing some food shopping in Los Angeles. She was seen walking alongside her sons, 10-year-old Noah, 8-year-old Bodhi and 6-year-old Journey, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

For the outing, the "Jennifer's Body" star was dressed warm in a cream-colored jacket with black accents, a low-cut black crop top that's layered underneath a patterned button-up shirt, black pants and towering black platform shoes. She added a fluffy white bucket hat. Her three boys, meanwhile, were dressed casually as one held a paper bag from the grocer and the other two held snacks in their hands.

The sighting came after Megan, who identifies herself as bisexual, caused a stir online with a cheeky Instagram post. Late last month, Machine Gun Kelly's fiancee shared a series of cleavage-baring backseat selfies with a caption that read, "Currently seeking a girlfriend. Please submit applications in the DMs."

In the comments section, the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" actress' soon-to-be husband wrote, "i don't think you have the filing capacity for this request," seemingly reminding her that she's soon to be married.

Megan first opened up publicly about her sexual identity in a 2008 interview with GQ. "I just think that all humans are born with the ability to be attracted to both sexes. I mean, I could see myself in a relationship with a girl," she told the magazine.

A year later, Megan claimed that she believes everyone was born "bisexual" in an interview with Esquire magazine. "I think people are born bisexual and they make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society," she explained, before pointing out, "I have no question in my mind about being bisexual."

