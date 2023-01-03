 

Shakira Encourages Betrayed People Not to Lose Faith After Gerard Pique Cheating Scandal

Cover Images/JOHN NACION
Celebrity

Upon learning of her cryptic social media post, fans of the 'Waka Waka' hitmaker believe that she subtly confirms that her soccer star ex-husband cheated on her.

  • Jan 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Did Shakira just confirm that Gerard Pique cheated on her? The "Waka Waka" hitmaker has turned to her social media platform to tell the world that she is determined to "continue to trust others" even if she feels betrayed.

The 45-year-old singer, who split from the soccer star last year, has taken to social media to urge people who have been betrayed to not lose faith. The star, who has Sasha, seven, and Milan, nine, with Gerard, wrote on Instagram, "Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon's hands. Even if someone's betrayed us, we must continue to trust others."

"When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth. Because there are more good people than indecent ones," her note added. "More people with empathy than indifference. The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side."

Shakira also suggested that heartbreak can be channelled in a constructive way. She wrote, "Our tears are not in vain, they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human, so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love."

Shakira and Gerard, who captained FC Barcelona during his playing days, announced their split via a joint statement in June. The high-profile duo also explained at the time that they were determined to make their children their number one priority.

They said, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

Shakira was also rumoured to have referred to their split in her song "Te Felecito". She sings, "For completing you I broke into pieces/ They warned me, but I did not pay attention/I realised that yours is false/ It was the drop that overflowed the glass/ Do not tell me you're sorry, that seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie."

