 
 

Fans Playfully Troll Michael Jordan After He's Caught Getting Handsy With Mary J. Blige

The Chairperson of the Charlotte Hornets is spotted chatting with the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul on a basketball court following his appearance at NBA All-Star Weekend.

  • Feb 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - A new video of Michael Jordan's interaction with Mary J. Blige has gone viral. Many online users playfully trolled the former basketball player after he was caught on camera getting handsy with the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul following his appearance at NBA All-Star Weekend.

The footage showed Michael chatting with Mary as he seemingly praised the singer for her outstanding performance at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. The two later shared a hug before the athlete patted her butt.

The "Family Affair" songstress herself posted a photo with Michael and Vanessa Bryant from the event. The Chairperson of the Charlotte Hornets, however, was once again spotted resting his hand on the musician's backside.

Fans could not help but react to the photo. "I see that hand MJ," one person jokingly wrote. "MJ that hand kinda low ain't it," an individual sarcastically asked. A third user then echoed the sentiment, "Mike hand is a little low there."

Michael is currently married to model Yvette Prieto. As for Mary, she was previously married to music producer Kendu Isaacs. Unfortunately, the former couple called it quits after 13 years of marriage.

Mary was among performers at the 2022 NBA All-Star Show, which was orchestrated by DJ Khaled. During the Saturday, February 19 event, the 51-year-old Bronx native entertained the crowd by singing their recent joint single "Amazing".

While Mary did well on stage, many people were not amused by DJ Khaled's presence. One user in particular lamented, "Dj Khaled ruins everything." A different user wondered, "What was DjKhaled doing ?" Someone else, meanwhile, opined, "Dj Khaled just shouts for no reason."

The 2022 NBA All-Star Show took place at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Other artists performing at the show were Lil Baby, Gunna, Migos (Quavo, Offset and Takeoff), Lil Wayne as well as Ludacris.

