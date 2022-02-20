DJ Khaled Slammed for 'Ruining' Lil Baby and Other Artists' Performances at NBA All-Star Game

WENN/Instagram/Avalon Music

Taking place at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the event also features outstanding performances from Ludacris, Mary J. Blige, Migos, Gunna and Lil Wayne.

AceShowbiz - People were not feeling DJ Khaled's presence at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. The DJ, who headlined the Saturday, February 19 show, found himself landing in hot water for "ruining" Lil Baby and other artists' performances.

DJ Khaled opened the show by welcoming Baby on the stage of Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. As the rapper performed Lil Durk-assited track "Every Chance I Get", the record executive could be seen overstepping his bounds as a hype man.

Many online users have since blasted the music mogul. "DJ Khaled competely ruining what would otherwise be a pretty cool Lil Baby performance," one user lamented. "Dj Khaled ruining this Lil Baby verse man," another echoed the sentiment, while a third chimed in, "DJ Khaled has secured bag after bag by yelling & being a hype man. Unreal."

DJ Khaled also did the same during Mary J. Blige's "Amazing" performance. It prompted one user to rage, "Dj Khaled ruins everything." A different user wondered, "What was DjKhaled doing ?" Someone else, meanwhile, opined, "Dj Khaled just shouts for no reason."

Some others, however, came to DJ Khaled's defense knowing that he was the one who wrote the whole tracks. "It's his song and that's how he's always been," one individual explained. Another wrote, "He always do this tho." A user then added, "this what djs do anddddd it's his song."

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game also featured outstanding performances from Gunna, Migos (Quavo, Offset and Takeoff) as well as Lil Wayne. Ludacris, on the other hand, concluded the show by giving an epic delivery of "All I Do Is Win".

DJ Khaled has yet to respond to the criticism. However, he already proved haters wrong during his brief speech before the show began. "They don't want me to win, make sure I be a billionaire. They said I would never perform at the All-Star. This is my third time and now I'm headlining. I'm in album mode. You know how I to it. God is great. Enjoy the show!" he exclaimed.