Sherri Shepherd Officially Replacing 'The Wendy Williams Show' Slot This Fall: 'I'm So Excited'
The 'A Week Away' actress, who has been guest-hosting the show after Wendy stepped back from her usual duties in October 2021, says she 'can't wait' to debut her own self-titled talk show.

  • Feb 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sherri Shepherd couldn't be happier to have her own talk show. After it was announced that she will take over "The Wendy Williams Show" slot this fall, the "A Week Away" actress issued a statement to express her excitement.

"OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show SHERRI in the fall," the 54-year-old gushed on Tuesday, February 22. "I can't wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love…pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy."

Sherri went on to thank "Debmar-Mercury and FOX for partnering with me on this show." Concluding her statement, she said she's looking forward to embarking on "this new journey."

Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein confirmed on Tuesday that "The Wendy Williams Show" will end after 12 seasons due to the host's prolonged health-related absence. "This is also a bitter-sweet moment for us and our partners at FOX," they said. "We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on 'Hot Topics' and interviewing celebrities."

"Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now," Mort and Ira further noted. "We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery."

This arrived a few days after Wendy shared a video on her personal Instagram page. In the clip, the TV personality insisted that she's "going back stronger" and vowed that she would return to her iconic purple chair. She also assured her fans that she's "doing okay."

