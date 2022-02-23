Megan Thee Stallion Rants Against Carl Crawford, Insists She's Still Suing Him Over Unpaid Royalty

Instagram Music

The Grammy-winning artist rips the 1501 Certified Entertainment CEO after he shares Aceshowbiz's article about her decision to dismiss her lawsuit against the label and J. Prince.

Feb 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion and Carl Crawford's feud is heating up. The "WAP" hitmaker recently ranted against the 1501 Certified Entertainment CEO for posting Aceshowbiz's article about her decision to dismiss her lawsuit against the label and Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince.

Carl shared his post on Tuesday, February 22. Alongside screenshots of the article, he fumed, "Only the real [H] town can relate. Now tell em to run my bread dating all the way back from 2018."

Catching wind of the shade, Megan responded in a since-deleted post, "This dude never know wtf is going on with his business." She then argued, "The case that Was dismissed against you was from when you wasn't trying to let me drop music … you and 300 signed off and let me drop music so there is no case no more… we are most definitely STILL IN COURT and YOU STILL GETTING SUED BC YOU OWE ME MONEY!!!"

"I AINT NEVER BEEN PAID FROM 1501 IN MY LIFE ! I make money bc im MEGAN THEE STALLION !" the Grammy winner went on fuming. "Grown a** men wanna bully me and eat off my name and paint me out as a villain online bc they know these bandwagon a** haters gone eat that s**t up ! I dont even be saying s**t to you lame a** n***as bc the TRUTH always comes out."

Not stopping there, Megan turned to her Instargam Story to further air out her frustration. "Mfs pick with me all day then when I say something I'm the problem. F**k y'all. This mf got my accomplishments in that bio and ain't contributed to s**t since 2018…NOT STUDIO TIME, NOT A MUSIC VIDEO, NOT ONE WORD OF ENCOURAGEMENT, s**t not even a flight!! But you trying to eat off me AND PICK WITH ME ONLINE!" she raged.

The lawsuit Megan was referring to was filed in March 2020 as she accused 1501 Certified Entertainment and J. Prince of blocking her from releasing new music. Now, the female rapper wants to dismiss the lawsuit without prejudice because "the release of the feature track 'Butter' with BTS (Bangtan Boys) on August 27, 2021 have been resolved with the release of her music."