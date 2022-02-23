 
 

Megan Thee Stallion Rants Against Carl Crawford, Insists She's Still Suing Him Over Unpaid Royalty

Megan Thee Stallion Rants Against Carl Crawford, Insists She's Still Suing Him Over Unpaid Royalty
Instagram
Music

The Grammy-winning artist rips the 1501 Certified Entertainment CEO after he shares Aceshowbiz's article about her decision to dismiss her lawsuit against the label and J. Prince.

  • Feb 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion and Carl Crawford's feud is heating up. The "WAP" hitmaker recently ranted against the 1501 Certified Entertainment CEO for posting Aceshowbiz's article about her decision to dismiss her lawsuit against the label and Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince.

Carl shared his post on Tuesday, February 22. Alongside screenshots of the article, he fumed, "Only the real [H] town can relate. Now tell em to run my bread dating all the way back from 2018."

Catching wind of the shade, Megan responded in a since-deleted post, "This dude never know wtf is going on with his business." She then argued, "The case that Was dismissed against you was from when you wasn't trying to let me drop music … you and 300 signed off and let me drop music so there is no case no more… we are most definitely STILL IN COURT and YOU STILL GETTING SUED BC YOU OWE ME MONEY!!!"

  See also...

"I AINT NEVER BEEN PAID FROM 1501 IN MY LIFE ! I make money bc im MEGAN THEE STALLION !" the Grammy winner went on fuming. "Grown a** men wanna bully me and eat off my name and paint me out as a villain online bc they know these bandwagon a** haters gone eat that s**t up ! I dont even be saying s**t to you lame a** n***as bc the TRUTH always comes out."

Not stopping there, Megan turned to her Instargam Story to further air out her frustration. "Mfs pick with me all day then when I say something I'm the problem. F**k y'all. This mf got my accomplishments in that bio and ain't contributed to s**t since 2018…NOT STUDIO TIME, NOT A MUSIC VIDEO, NOT ONE WORD OF ENCOURAGEMENT, s**t not even a flight!! But you trying to eat off me AND PICK WITH ME ONLINE!" she raged.

The lawsuit Megan was referring to was filed in March 2020 as she accused 1501 Certified Entertainment and J. Prince of blocking her from releasing new music. Now, the female rapper wants to dismiss the lawsuit without prejudice because "the release of the feature track 'Butter' with BTS (Bangtan Boys) on August 27, 2021 have been resolved with the release of her music."

You can share this post!

Fans Playfully Troll Michael Jordan After He's Caught Getting Handsy With Mary J. Blige

Related Posts
Megan Thee Stallion Files Request to Dismiss Lawsuit Against Label and J. Prince Without Prejudice

Megan Thee Stallion Files Request to Dismiss Lawsuit Against Label and J. Prince Without Prejudice

Megan Thee Stallion Unfollows Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat on Instagram Amid Beef Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion Unfollows Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat on Instagram Amid Beef Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion and Shenseea Teach Men How to 'Lick' With the NSFW Song

Megan Thee Stallion and Shenseea Teach Men How to 'Lick' With the NSFW Song

Megan Thee Stallion and Shenseea Show Off Their Butt While Teasing Collaborative Track 'Lick'

Megan Thee Stallion and Shenseea Show Off Their Butt While Teasing Collaborative Track 'Lick'

Most Read
DJ Khaled Slammed for 'Ruining' Lil Baby and Other Artists' Performances at NBA All-Star Game
Music

DJ Khaled Slammed for 'Ruining' Lil Baby and Other Artists' Performances at NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James Struggles to Hold Back Laughter During Macy Gray's Awkward All-Star National Anthem

LeBron James Struggles to Hold Back Laughter During Macy Gray's Awkward All-Star National Anthem

Artist of the Week: Karol G

Artist of the Week: Karol G

The Game Denies Telling Jay-Z to 'Suck His D**k' Before 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Game Denies Telling Jay-Z to 'Suck His D**k' Before 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Megan Thee Stallion Files Request to Dismiss Lawsuit Against Label and J. Prince Without Prejudice

Megan Thee Stallion Files Request to Dismiss Lawsuit Against Label and J. Prince Without Prejudice

Justin Bieber Postpones Las Vegas Show After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Justin Bieber Postpones Las Vegas Show After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Benzino Apologizes After Nicki Minaj Denies His Claim She Has Collaboration With Coi Leray

Benzino Apologizes After Nicki Minaj Denies His Claim She Has Collaboration With Coi Leray

'Encanto' Soundtrack Rules Billboard 200 Albums Chart for Six Weeks

'Encanto' Soundtrack Rules Billboard 200 Albums Chart for Six Weeks

Billie Eilish Pauses Show Once Again Over Fans' Safety Despite Kanye West's Criticism

Billie Eilish Pauses Show Once Again Over Fans' Safety Despite Kanye West's Criticism

Boosie Badazz Claims Rappers Avoid Him Following His Homophobic Rant Against Lil Nas X

Boosie Badazz Claims Rappers Avoid Him Following His Homophobic Rant Against Lil Nas X

John Mayer to Continue Touring Despite Drummer's COVID-19 Diagnosis

John Mayer to Continue Touring Despite Drummer's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Megan Thee Stallion Rants Against Carl Crawford, Insists She's Still Suing Him Over Unpaid Royalty

Megan Thee Stallion Rants Against Carl Crawford, Insists She's Still Suing Him Over Unpaid Royalty