Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital

The oldest son of the NBA legend is reportedly 'confused and disoriented' after being hit with one count of aggravated assault of a healthcare professional following an alleged attack at hospital.

Sep 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Michael Jordan's son Jeffrey Jordan has gotten in trouble with the law. The oldest son of the NBA legend faced an assault charge following arrest for allegedly attacking staff at a hospital in Arizona.

According to TMZ, the 32-year-old was booked on Saturday, September 25. The incident took place as he was being treated for an injury he sustained Friday night at the Scottsdale bar Casa Amigos.

Scottsdale police officers stated that Jeffrey "fell and hit his head" at some point during the night, prompting bar security to get involved. The University of Illinois alumnus was then escorted out of the bar to get medical treatment but he allegedly became combative with security and police were asked to assist.

After interviewing several witnesses, the cops determined the incident was "medical in nature" rather than criminal. Jeffrey was transported to a nearby hospital, where the situation apparently escalated.

At the hospital, Jeffrey became involved in an altercation with the staff. He was then arrested for aggravated assault on a health care professional after the case was reviewed at the Maricopa County Prosecutors Office, according to the police report.

Jeffrey was later released from the Scottsdale city jail pending further legal action. Following the incident, a source told the publication that the the eldest child of Michael and his ex-wife Juanita Jordan "was confused and disoriented."

Jeffrey is also a basketball player. He played college basketball at the University of Illinois until 2010. He was then transferred to the University of Central Florida with his little brother Marcus Jordan and played basketball until 2012. He played 107 college basketball games over his career, averaging about 2 points a game.

Though Jeffrey didn't play in the NBA, he has remained active in the sports and entertainment arenas. He landed a lead position in Jordan Brand as well as co-founding Heir Jordan, which he described as "a vehicle for investing, philanthropy, and marketing."