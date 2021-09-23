 
 

Whoopi Goldberg Signs 4-Year Deal to Keep Her Spot as 'The View' Host

ABC
Confirmation that the 'Ghost' actress will stay with the ABC daytime talk show comes just two months after the sudden departure of conservative co-host Meghan McCain.

  Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg has signed a new deal to stay on as co-host of U.S. talk show "The View" for four more years.

Just two weeks into the 25th season of the daytime chat show, "The View" bosses have offered the "Ghost" star an undisclosed deal to keep her spot on the panel to Season 28.

The news comes two months after the departure of conservative co-host Meghan McCain, who often clashed with Whoopi, who currently fronts the show with Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin.

"It is not easy to leave, I just feel like it's the right decision for me," Meghan said of her departure back in July. "It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer, and talking to my family and my close friends. COVID has changed the world for all of us and it changed the way, at least for me, the way I am looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like."

At the time, Whoopi reacted to Meghan's announcement by saying, "It's been quite wonderful to sit across from you." She added, "Your dad [late Sen. John McCain] was very smart. He wanted you to be here with us because I think he thought we could help toughen you up for what was coming, which was, you know, this wonderful baby you were going to have and his departure. So it was an honor when he said, 'Please take my child.' "

The long-running ABC series is number one among all daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

