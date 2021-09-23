Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Fire Up Social Media With New Racy SKIMS Campaign

Instagram Celebrity

Aside from sharing a picture of her and Megan going topless, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum posts a sultry snap of the two biting an apple in black thongs and bras.

AceShowbiz - Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian are turning up the heat. The "Transformers" actress and the Poosh founder caused social media mayhem after sharing topless pictures for a new campaign for SKIMS, owned by Kim Kardashian.

Megan and Kourtney posted the racy snaps on their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday, September 22. In the photos, the two friends were seen wearing nothing but black thongs as they covered their chests with their hands.

"Kourt, forever isn't long enough. Welcome to our SKIMS Cotton Shoot - an immersive experience @skims," Megan wrote in her caption. Kourtney, meanwhile, captioned her own post by noting, "And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music."

Prior to that, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum treated fans to a picture of her and her pal wearing black thongs and bras as they bit an apple. She also let out another image in which they fed each other cherries. "Apples or cherries? wearing the Cotton Collection @skims," she penned in the accompanying message.

Fans have since gushed over their sexy look. One person in particular raved, "OH MY GOD this is EVERYTHING." Another added, "THE MOST INTERESTING TO LOOK AT." A third replied, "The best duo of the world."

Kourtney and Megan have become closer since their boyfriends, Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly, are best friends. When attending the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, they described their partners as their "future baby daddies."

Before MGK and Travis took the stage to perform "Papercuts" together at the end of the show, Megan first said, "I am a huge fan of this next performer. I've watched him grow, and not just as an artist, but as a person." Kourtney then chimed in, "I'm a big fan, too... and... I think his drummer is super hot."

"New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies," the "Jennifer's Body" star went on exclaiming, before the daughter of Kris Jenner concluded, "Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker."

Before dating MGK, Megan was married to Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three kids. As for Kourtney, she previously dated Scott Disick, father to her three children, as well as Younes Bendjima.