'The Masked Singer' Recap: Yeti and Cluedle-Doo Are Unmasked Ahead of Finals

May 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Masked Singer" returned with a new episode on Wednesday, May 19. In the semifinals, Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet, Cluedle-Doo and Yeti had faced-offs in front of the panelists, including Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

The first performer that night was Yeti, who kicked off the semifinals with an energetic rendition of "Celebration" by Kool & the Gang. Opening up about his previously strained relationship with his father, he said, "I grew up without my dad in the picture. When he knocked on my door later in life, I made the choice to open the door and start that relationship." The panelists thought that Yeti could be Justin Bieber, Marques Houston and Sisqo.

Later, Black Swan hit the stage to perform Dan + Shay's "Tequila." For her clue package, she included a maple leaf, an aquarium and a "Hello my name is 1" sign. "Reflecting back, there's a lot I'd say to that younger swan," Black Swan also shared. "There may be a voice inside your head that tries to tear you down, make you feel like you're not good enough. There's times where you're going to believe it but don't. You are good enough." Among the guesses were Bjork, Alanis Morissette and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Following it up was Chameleon. As he sang "Oh Boy" from Cam'Ron featuring Juelz Santana, he talked about the challenges of moving around frequently as a child. "We shared the stage and Phoenix was there," Chameleon said, referring to Caitlyn Jenner's "The Masked Singer" getup. "The corn dogs were delicious." NFL player Larry Fitzgerald, Riff Raff and 2 Chainz were among the guesses.

Piglet then sang a touching version of Lewis Capaldi's "Bruises". "I have a feeling you're going wee, wee, wee all the way to the finals," Robin said to Piglet, who gave Jenny a poker chip because "I always go all in for you, especially for charity." Drew Lachey, Joel Madden and Tim McGraw's names were thrown into the mix.

As for Cluedle-Doo, he revealed he wanted to reveal his identity before singing Mark Morrison's "Return of the Mack". "This is not the first time we've been around animals together, but it will be the last," Ken said, before naming Akon, Jamie Foxx and Kevin James as the guesses. The Cluedle-Doo was Jenny's husband Donnie Wahlberg.

"I've been sneaking in and out," the New Kids on the Block member joked. "There's two reasons why I'm here, honestly. One, obviously to see my wife and two, you know, it's been so long since I've performed for my fans."

Host Nick Cannon later announced that Yeti got the least amount of votes, so he had to unmask. Yeti was revealed to be rapper Omarion.