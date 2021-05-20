 
 

Kendall Jenner Slammed for Cultural Appropriation Over New 818 Tequila Ad

Kendall Jenner Slammed for Cultural Appropriation Over New 818 Tequila Ad
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is also called out by online trolls for deactivating comments on her Instagram post where she promotes the distilled product.

  • May 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner has landed in hot water once again over her 818 tequila. Having launched a new advertisement for the distilled product, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was accused of cultural appropriation by many social media users.

The 25-year-old first shared the commercial clip on the official Instagram account of 818 on Monday, May 17. She also turned to her own page to unveil some pictures from the ad and a video of herself watching a farmer distilling the tequila. She captioned it, "what an incredible experience i have had thus far, learning about this beautiful place, it's beautiful culture, and the beautiful people!"

The older sister of Kylie Jenner added, "@drink818 has launched in California... we will be rolling out to the rest of the US all summer long, keep a look out!!!" The supermodel, however, deactivated the comment section of the post.

  See also...

Kendall has since drawn criticism from many on Twitter. One critic in particular argued, "not Kendall Jenner disabling her comments on the post of her appropriating our culture for her tequila launch." Another sarcastically penned, "@KendallJenner doing her best impression of a Mexican laborer! so refreshing to see that nepotism and cultural appropriation is still a profitable combo."

The backlash continued with one tweeted, "Kendall Jenner roamed through fields of agave on horseback to announce the launch of her 818 tequila brand in California with moody visuals shared to Instagram on Monday. despite tequila's deep-rooted Mexican history having no affiliation to the affluent community she grew up." Someone else raged, "@KendallJenner muted comments on her pictures from Jalisco because she wants to silence the voices of those telling her that it's cultural appropriation."

Despite the heat, some people came to Kendall's defense. An individual declared, "I can tell you that as a Mexican, Kendall Jenner's tequila campaign in no shape or form offends me. Please stop getting offended for us." Another chimed in, "I gotta be honest man, I don't care that Kendall Jenner is making tequila. She could make her own brand of menudo and I wouldn't give a s**t."

This was not the first time Kendall was blasted for cultural appropriation. She was hit by the same accusations in February after announcing her 818 brand. "Kendall Jenner starting a tequila brand, with zero knowledge on Mexican culture and calling it '818 tequila' is GENTRIFICATION. The 818 does not claim Calabasas. What about those smaller, family owned Mexican tequila/mezcal brands? They deserve the hype & support," one hater fumed at that time.

You can share this post!

Vanessa Bryant Faces Accusation of Conducting 'Fishing Expedition' Over Kobe Crash Photos Lawsuit

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Yeti and Cluedle-Doo Are Unmasked Ahead of Finals
Related Posts
Kendall Jenner Celebrates 818 Tequila Launch in Los Angeles by Driving Its Delivery Truck

Kendall Jenner Celebrates 818 Tequila Launch in Los Angeles by Driving Its Delivery Truck

Kendall Jenner Confesses to Having 'Addictive' Relationship With Social Media

Kendall Jenner Confesses to Having 'Addictive' Relationship With Social Media

Kendall Jenner Has to Be Rushed to Hospital When Her Anxiety Gets So Bad

Kendall Jenner Has to Be Rushed to Hospital When Her Anxiety Gets So Bad

Kendall Jenner Shocks Family With Engagement Prank During Drinking Game With Kourtney Kardashian

Kendall Jenner Shocks Family With Engagement Prank During Drinking Game With Kourtney Kardashian

Most Read
Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony
Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Miss Universe Andrea Meza Insists Criticized Wedding Picture A Prank on Friends

Miss Universe Andrea Meza Insists Criticized Wedding Picture A Prank on Friends

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Gene Simmons and Michael Buble Call on Peers to Combat Misleading Accounts of Middle East Conflict

Gene Simmons and Michael Buble Call on Peers to Combat Misleading Accounts of Middle East Conflict

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Nicki Minaj Reflects on Being 'on the Run' by Posting 2003 Mugshots

Nicki Minaj Reflects on Being 'on the Run' by Posting 2003 Mugshots

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Gotten Married in Small Wedding, Bobby Bones Suggested

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Gotten Married in Small Wedding, Bobby Bones Suggested

T.I. and Tiny Officially Under Investigation for Drugging and Rape in Los Angeles

T.I. and Tiny Officially Under Investigation for Drugging and Rape in Los Angeles