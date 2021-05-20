 
 

Christine Quinn 'Beyond Grateful' After Scary Emergency C-Section to Give Birth to First Child

Christine Quinn 'Beyond Grateful' After Scary Emergency C-Section to Give Birth to First Child
Instagram
Celebrity

Adding mother to her resume, the 'Selling Sunset' star raves about motherhood by saying that it is 'the most incredible feeling to know that you have created life.'

  • May 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Christine Quinn has officially become a first time mother. Having gone through a scary emergency c-section to give birth to a healthy baby boy, the "Selling Sunset" star admitted in her social media announcement that she's "beyond grateful."

The 31-year-old shared the happy news Instagram on Wednesday, May 19. Along with a series of her sepia-toned maternity shots, she wrote in the caption, "It's official! I'm a mommy! Baby C made his grand entrance over the weekend. I am beyond grateful to my husband, and to all the wonderful doctors and nurses who helped me. It was a little scary, but we are beyond grateful."

When spilling more details about her labor, Christine opened up to PEOPLE that her water broke shortly after she returned home from filming season 4 of "Selling Sunset.". She recalled, "It was a giant gush of fluid, just like in the movies. I wrapped a towel around my waist and off we went to the hospital."

  See also...

"Twenty-two minutes later, Baby C was born via emergency c-section performed by Dr. Steve A. Rad. He was incredible under the pressure and complexity of the situation," the celebrity real agent continued. She went on to note that "it was the most magical moment" of her life, and added, "Suddenly, there is a tiny human in my arms. It was surreal when I was finally able to hold him and kiss his little nose. I can't believe that we created this little miracle."

"Baby C is more precious than I could have ever imagined. Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone," the Netflix star told the publication. She then raved about motherhood by saying, "It is the most incredible feeling to know that you have created life. My protective mama bear mentality is stronger than ever. My sole job is to protect him, to love him and to raise him."

Christine has also revealed her baby boy's name, Christian Georges Dumontet, to the outlet. Baby Christian, whom she welcomed with husband Christian Richard, was born on Saturday, May 15, at 4:22 P.M. in Los Angeles. The newborn weighed 6 lbs., 14 oz., and measured 20.5 inches long at the time of his birth.

Christine Quinn via Instagram Story

Christine Quinn expressed her gratitude in an Instagram Story.

Several hours after going public about Christian's arrival, Christine expressed her gratitude for the warm wishes. Over a selfie snap in an Instagram Story, she wrote, "Love you all! Thank you for the wonderful warm messages! This mommy is tired but she's still got werk to do!" She added the hashtags of "boss bi**h" and "mommys are superheros."

You can share this post!

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Yeti and Cluedle-Doo Are Unmasked Ahead of Finals

Matt Siegel Walks Off 'Matty in the Morning' After After Dissing Demi Lovato Over Her Coming Out
Related Posts
Christine Quinn Admits She Photoshopped Her Pictures to Hide Pregnancy

Christine Quinn Admits She Photoshopped Her Pictures to Hide Pregnancy

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn 'So Ready' to Be a Mom as She's Expecting First Child

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn 'So Ready' to Be a Mom as She's Expecting First Child

Christine Quinn Finds It Hard to Watch Her Wedding on 'Selling Sunset': 'I Was Disappointed'

Christine Quinn Finds It Hard to Watch Her Wedding on 'Selling Sunset': 'I Was Disappointed'

Most Read
Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony
Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Miss Universe Andrea Meza Insists Criticized Wedding Picture A Prank on Friends

Miss Universe Andrea Meza Insists Criticized Wedding Picture A Prank on Friends

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Gene Simmons and Michael Buble Call on Peers to Combat Misleading Accounts of Middle East Conflict

Gene Simmons and Michael Buble Call on Peers to Combat Misleading Accounts of Middle East Conflict

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Nicki Minaj Reflects on Being 'on the Run' by Posting 2003 Mugshots

Nicki Minaj Reflects on Being 'on the Run' by Posting 2003 Mugshots

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Gotten Married in Small Wedding, Bobby Bones Suggested

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Gotten Married in Small Wedding, Bobby Bones Suggested

T.I. and Tiny Officially Under Investigation for Drugging and Rape in Los Angeles

T.I. and Tiny Officially Under Investigation for Drugging and Rape in Los Angeles

Jennifer Love Hewitt Pregnant With Baby No. 3: This Will Be My Last

Jennifer Love Hewitt Pregnant With Baby No. 3: This Will Be My Last