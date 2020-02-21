Snoop Dogg Convinces Lil' Kim Lovers & Friends Festival Is Not a Scam

Instagram Music

Though she initially distanced herself from the inaugural festival, the 'Lighters Up' rapper confirms her participation following a direct intervention by the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker.

Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lil' Kim has credited hip-hop heavyweight Snoop Dogg for saving the day after initially denying plans to perform at California's inaugural Lovers & Friends festival.

Fans were left fearing another Fyre Festival disaster this week (begins February 17) after Kim, along with fellow rappers Ma$e and Twista, distanced themselves from the new gig following the release of the star-studded line-up, headlined by Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon and TLC.

According to promoters at events company Goldenvoice - the same firm behind Coachella, Jhene Aiko, Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, Nelly, T-Pain, Sean Paul, Ja Rule, Brandy, Monica, Eve, Ginuwine, Cam'ron and SWV are also billed to take the stage during the one-day bash in Los Angeles on 9 May.

However, Kim quickly dismissed the claims, sharing the poster on her Instagram Stories timeline and declaring, "This is so fake! I am not a part of this."

Fellow rapper Ma$e also used social media to request promoters "pls (please) take my name off of this flyer," while Twista claimed he wasn't confirmed because he had yet to receive his advance. "Ain't no deposit hit my account for this show (sic)," he wrote online.

"Slow Jamz" hitmaker Twista soon told fans he would now be playing the gig, updating them by posting, "Locked and loaded playin all the hits ya diggg (sic)."

Now Kim has also cleared up any issues with Goldenvoice officials after an intervention by Snoop, who was revealed to be one of the concert's promoters and reached out to the "Lighters Up" star himself.

"Lil' Kim, get at me on the DM (direct message) so we can get at you about this money (sic)," Snoop wrote.

It appears he managed to smooth over relations between Kim and event bosses, as she will be in attendance after all.

"THE CHECK HAS CLEARED," she declared on Instagram on Thursday (February 20), as she shared the festival poster with followers.

"Thank uncle @snoopdogg guys cause if it wasn't for him this would not be happening but y'all know how much I love Cali and Uncle Snoop. See ya'll May 9th, 2020 @loversandfriendsfest (sic)."

It's not yet clear if Ma$e, Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' former protege, will also be among the acts performing at the festival following his initial statement.