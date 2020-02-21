 
 

'Power' Star Omari Hardwick snaps at Fans Clowning Him Over Character Ghost

'Power' Star Omari Hardwick snaps at Fans Clowning Him Over Character Ghost
WENN/Instar
TV

Upon seeing the 'Power' actor's new Instagram post, people seemingly assume on the comment section that he is currently going through some kind of Ghost withdrawals, much to his dislike.

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Fans may have to start differentiate between the actors and the characters they are playing in TV series or movies. Omari Hardwick stunned people with his role as Ghost on Starz's hit series "Power", which ended two weeks ago, but he still wants everyone know that he isn't above the role's tactics.

Omari took to his Instagram account on Thursday, February 20 to share a photo of him while quoting the poem called "Invictus" by William Ernest Henley. The post, however, made people assume that Omari was going through some kind of Ghost withdrawals, much to his dislike.

"You miss being Ghost don't you?" asked one follower, to which the actor replied firmly, "No. Left everything in him & left it all on the floor literally. No." Someone also struck Omari's nerve by commenting, "We want ghost f**k what you talking about." Another fan agreed, saying, "honestly I agree holy s**t .. he was kool until I hear him in real life .. matter fact where's tommy."

In response to the insult, Omari wrote, "now you ….you the clown. When i slap the s**t outa you (cuz you don't deserve more than that) outa you….i will remind you thas from me, Omari. B***h a** f**k boy. Go be just THAT. Clown a** n***as. Should go ask your Momz if she can rebirth you. Matta fact….go find Tommy & Joe. See if they don't say the same."

Fans quickly jumped into Omari's defense. "you're so disrespectful and that's why he doesn't miss it!" one of them said. "He is Omari, not Ghost. He gave his all during Ghost, a charter's existence. Allow him to explore and be he!! You can't be a fan speaking like this! Sad." Another added, "well YOU wanted ghost don't go looking for Tommy you no how he get down you might end up dead."

"Power" aired its finale on Sunday, February 9. The episode revealed the biggest mystery about the identity who shot Ghost to death. The finale saw that Tariq St. Patrick, Ghost and Tasha's only son, was the person to pull the trigger and shoot his father in the chest, causing him to tumble off a nightclub balcony and later meet his demise.

You can share this post!

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Snoop Dogg Convinces Lil' Kim Lovers & Friends Festival Is Not a Scam
Related Posts
'Power' Star Omari Hardwick snaps at Fans Clowning Him Over Character Ghost

'Power' Star Omari Hardwick snaps at Fans Clowning Him Over Character Ghost

'Power' Star Michael Rainey Gets '326 Death Threats' Amid Claims His Character Shot Ghost

'Power' Star Michael Rainey Gets '326 Death Threats' Amid Claims His Character Shot Ghost

50 Cent to Sue French Montana for Leaking 'Power' Clip

50 Cent to Sue French Montana for Leaking 'Power' Clip

50 Cent Announces 'Power' Theme Song to Be Back Next Week Following Backlash

50 Cent Announces 'Power' Theme Song to Be Back Next Week Following Backlash

'Power' Fans Upset After Joe Is Replaced by Trey Songz on Theme Song

'Power' Fans Upset After Joe Is Replaced by Trey Songz on Theme Song

Most Read
'Power' Star Omari Hardwick snaps at Fans Clowning Him Over Character Ghost
TV

'Power' Star Omari Hardwick snaps at Fans Clowning Him Over Character Ghost

Cardi B's Best Friend Star Brim May Star on 'Love and Hip Hop' If She Snitches on Rapper

Cardi B's Best Friend Star Brim May Star on 'Love and Hip Hop' If She Snitches on Rapper

'RHOA': 'The Cookie Lady' Says She Doesn't 'Regret Anything Ever' Despite Receiving Backlash

'RHOA': 'The Cookie Lady' Says She Doesn't 'Regret Anything Ever' Despite Receiving Backlash

Rapper LightSkinKeisha and Kiyomi Leslie to Join 'LHH: Atlanta' Season 9 - Watch the Trailer

Rapper LightSkinKeisha and Kiyomi Leslie to Join 'LHH: Atlanta' Season 9 - Watch the Trailer

Diddy Signs Up Sons for the Revival of 'Making the Band'

Diddy Signs Up Sons for the Revival of 'Making the Band'

'Masked Singer' Recap: The Elephant Is Unmasked - Find Out His Identity

'Masked Singer' Recap: The Elephant Is Unmasked - Find Out His Identity

Taika Waititi Signs Up for Horror Comedy Series Starring Jude Law

Taika Waititi Signs Up for Horror Comedy Series Starring Jude Law

Lark Voorhies Felt Hurt by 'Saved by the Bell' Reboot Snub

Lark Voorhies Felt Hurt by 'Saved by the Bell' Reboot Snub

NeNe Leakes Says 'RHOA' Co-Star Kenya Moore 'Has a Mental Issue'

NeNe Leakes Says 'RHOA' Co-Star Kenya Moore 'Has a Mental Issue'

P. Diddy Surprises His Young Cancer-Stricken Fans

P. Diddy Surprises His Young Cancer-Stricken Fans

Katy Perry Falls to the Ground Amid Gas Leak During 'American Idol' Audition

Katy Perry Falls to the Ground Amid Gas Leak During 'American Idol' Audition