Johnny Depp Fans Rally to Get Amber Heard Drop As L'Oreal Global Ambassador
WENN/Mario Mitsis
More than 5,000 fans of the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor have signed a petition urging the beauty company to fire the 'Aquaman' actress for being a liar and an abuser.

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Thousands of Johnny Depp fans have signed a petition urging L'Oreal beauty bosses to cancel Amber Heard's contract over allegations suggesting she abused her ex-husband.

The former couple is locked in a bitter legal battle, with Depp suing the "Aquaman" actress for defamation after she penned a 2018 article for The Washington Post, claiming she was a victim of domestic abuse and alluding to allegations she made against Depp in their explosive 2016 divorce, although she did not name him.

Now a petition calling for Heard to be fired as L'Oreal's global ambassador, a role she took on in 2018, has emerged via the website Change.org, which has already been signed by more than 5,000 fans of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.

The news comes after a leaked audio conversation was obtained by Britain's Daily Mail newspaper in January. In it, the now-exes can be heard discussing their marital problems and the physical violence in their marriage, and when Depp accuses Heard of punching him, she insists she merely "hit" him.

"A liar and an abuser, a shame for women...," begins a statement on the campaign's page.

"Amber Heard, for years now has been claiming to be the victim of abuse from her husband Johnny Depp. In light of recently leaked recorded sessions between Ms. Heard and Mr. Depp, it has come to the attention of many that it was in fact the other way around."

In November (2019), the defamation case was postponed for six months by judicial officials in Fairfax County, Virginia, after Depp failed to meet a deadline for producing relevant paperwork.

The case continues.

L'Oreal bosses have yet to comment on the petition.

