Post Malone May Feature Jelly Roll, Dolly Parton and Chris Stapleton in New Album 'F-1 Trillion'

Cover Images/Judy Eddy/Media Punch Music

Get ready to saddle up for Post Malone's groundbreaking and highly-anticipated country album titled 'F-1 Trillion', featuring an array of country legends and chart-topping hits.

Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Fans recently got a tantalizing glimpse into Post Malone's highly-anticipated country debut, "F-1 Trillion", set to drop on August 16, thanks to an unexpected leak on Target's website. The leaked image, captured by fans on social media platform X, revealed a stellar lineup of guest artists, including country giants Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton and Brad Paisley.

The forthcoming album appears to be a who's who of the country music scene, with other notable contributions from Billy Strings, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Ernest, Hank Williams Jr. and Tim McGraw. Speculation about the album has been rampant since its announcement, with fans eagerly awaiting each new detail.

Post Malone, known for his genre-blending artistry, has been dropping hints about his cowboy era for months. The anticipation has been building with a series of high-profile collaborations, "I Had Some Help" with Morgan Wallen, which soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100; "Pour Me a Drink" with Blake Shelton and the freshly released "Guy for That" featuring Luke Combs.

Malone kicked off his country venture in earnest with a surprise performance at the iconic Ryman Auditorium back in April. He followed up with an electrifying set at Stagecoach, where he covered several country classics, sharing the stage with icons like Brad Paisley, Dwight Yoakam and Sara Evans. His presence at the 2024 ACM Awards, where he performed a heartfelt tribute to Dickey Betts with Reba McEntire, further solidified his new musical direction.