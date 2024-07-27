Denise Richards Flaunts Youthful Look for New Reality TV Series

Cover Images/Roger Wong/INSTARimages TV

The actress/reality TV star is making her grand return to reality television with her new docu-series titled 'Denise Richards and the Wild Things', which also features her kids.

AceShowbiz - Denise Richards is making her grand return to reality television with her new docu-series, "Denise Richards and the Wild Things". Join Richards as she navigates the ups and downs of life with her husband, Aaron Phypers, and her daughters, Lola, Sami Sheen and Eloise.

Denise Richards, known for her roles in films like "Starship Troopers" and "Wild Things", is set to grace our screens once more with her upcoming reality series "Denise Richards and the Wild Things" on E! Entertainment. With 30-minute episodes, the show will delve into Richards' life and the drama that unfolds within her family.

Richards, along with her daughters Lola and Sami, will share their experiences as they face life's challenges and test each other's boundaries. The series promises to capture moments of joy, love, and unexpected twists and turns.

In the past, Richards has starred in reality TV shows such as "Denise Richards: It's Complicated" and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills". She is excited to return to E! Entertainment, which she considers her home. Richards believes that the new series will provide a platform for her family to share their authentic selves with viewers.

NBCUniversal Entertainment executive Rachel Smith praised Richards as a "pop culture force" and expressed anticipation for the audience to experience the "beautifully chaotic" world of the Richards family. Smith highlighted their relatable and candid nature, which will resonate with viewers.