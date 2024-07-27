Ashley Benson Flaunts Lean Postpartum Figure After Reacting to Ozempic Rumor

Cover Images/Roger Wong/INSTARimages Celebrity

After denying a rumor about using the drug to lose weight, the 'Pretty Little Liars' star proudly embraces her fit physique during a day out with her pal Emma Roberts.

AceShowbiz - Ashley Benson has embraced her postpartum body following a rumor about her appearance. After reacting to a speculation suggesting that she used Ozempic to lose weight, the "Pretty Little Liars" star flaunted her lean figure during a recent day out.

In a series of pictures published by Daily Mail on Friday, July 26, it could be seen that she was out and about in Saint-Tropez, France. She was having a blast at a beach in the European country.

Ashley was joined by her husband Brandon Jack James. At that time, the wedded couple enjoyed a double date with her actress pal Emma Roberts, who looked stunning in a skin-tight black bodysuit, and her fiance Cody John.

Some of the photos captured Ashley and Emma dipping their lower bodies in the water while having a seemingly fun chat. While Emma's face was not clearly seen, Ashley was photographed bursting into laughter as she looked at the fellow actress. Meanwhile, another photo saw Emma laughing out loud as she stood close to Ashley.

At one point, Emma spent quality time with her fiance Cody. One snap pictured her getting a piggyback ride from him. While wrapping one of her arms around his neck, she was seen trying to fix her undies, seemingly preventing herself from a fashion faux pas. He later walked to the water with her smiling from ear-to-ear.

For the outing on the sunny day, Ashley proudly showcased her fit physique in a vibrant outfit, including a green bra top that came with a halter neck design. She completed the look with a pair of skimpy matching undies that featured two knots on their sides. To shield her eyes from the harsh direct sunlight, she put on a pair of shades. In addition, her long hair was styled in a bun.

Previously, Ashley debunked a rumor suggesting that she took Ozempic to lose weight after giving birth. On Instagram Stories, she shared, "Comments like this are so funny to me." She added, "I know a lot of people take Ozempic and that's totally fine. To each their own. But don't discredit people who also work very hard to get their body back like I've done with mine."