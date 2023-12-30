Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Keep Things Low Key Amid Singer's Album Preparation

Instagram/Cover Images/Adam Nemser Celebrity

A source claims that the '7 Rings' singer and her 'Wicked' co-star's relationship has reached a 'serious' level after they have been dating for a few months.

Dec 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's romance is heating up. A source claims that the couple's relationship has reached a "serious" level after they have been dating for a few months.

An insider close to the pair reveals to PEOPLE that "Ariana is serious with Ethan." Of the "Side to Side" hitmaker, the source goes on to share, "She loves being with him."

It is also said that the "7 Rings" singer and her "Wicked" co-star enjoy a "normal" day-to-day life amid their romance. The insider notes that they "mostly enjoy staying in. It's a very normal relationship."

The further shares that the lovebirds do "go out occasionally." However, they decide to keep it low-key as the singer is busy working on her upcoming album.

Recently, Ariana and Ethan were pictured stepping out for a romantic dinner date. During the outing, the couple was joined by her father, Edward Butera. For the occasion, Ariana opted for a monochromatic black outfit which featured a mini cocktail dress with long sleeves.

She paired her look with a fur bucket hat, black heels, black tights, and a mini black purse. As for Ethan, the "Spamalot" actor donned Nike joggers and a black zip-up jacket.

Another report, meanwhile, suggested that they are currently residing together in New York City. According to TMZ, while the 30-year-old pop star and the Broadway star still have their own homes, they have been living under one roof as their romance heats up. One source told the outlet the pair "vibe together" and enjoy each other's company.

Prior to dating Ethan, Ariana was married to her husband Dalton Gomez. The two split in January after two years of marriage. As for Ethan, was previously married to Lilly Jay, who is openly against their romance.

