 

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Keep Things Low Key Amid Singer's Album Preparation

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Keep Things Low Key Amid Singer's Album Preparation
Instagram/Cover Images/Adam Nemser
Celebrity

A source claims that the '7 Rings' singer and her 'Wicked' co-star's relationship has reached a 'serious' level after they have been dating for a few months.

  • Dec 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's romance is heating up. A source claims that the couple's relationship has reached a "serious" level after they have been dating for a few months.

An insider close to the pair reveals to PEOPLE that "Ariana is serious with Ethan." Of the "Side to Side" hitmaker, the source goes on to share, "She loves being with him."

It is also said that the "7 Rings" singer and her "Wicked" co-star enjoy a "normal" day-to-day life amid their romance. The insider notes that they "mostly enjoy staying in. It's a very normal relationship."

The further shares that the lovebirds do "go out occasionally." However, they decide to keep it low-key as the singer is busy working on her upcoming album.

  Editors' Pick

Recently, Ariana and Ethan were pictured stepping out for a romantic dinner date. During the outing, the couple was joined by her father, Edward Butera. For the occasion, Ariana opted for a monochromatic black outfit which featured a mini cocktail dress with long sleeves.

She paired her look with a fur bucket hat, black heels, black tights, and a mini black purse. As for Ethan, the "Spamalot" actor donned Nike joggers and a black zip-up jacket.

Another report, meanwhile, suggested that they are currently residing together in New York City. According to TMZ, while the 30-year-old pop star and the Broadway star still have their own homes, they have been living under one roof as their romance heats up. One source told the outlet the pair "vibe together" and enjoy each other's company.

Prior to dating Ethan, Ariana was married to her husband Dalton Gomez. The two split in January after two years of marriage. As for Ethan, was previously married to Lilly Jay, who is openly against their romance.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Chris Harrison 'Proud' of His Decision to Leave 'The Bachelor' Amid 'Very Toxic' Situation

Harry Styles Flaunts Toned Abs on Chilly Swim With GF Taylor Russell in London
Related Posts
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Move In Together in New York

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Move In Together in New York

Ariana Grande and BF Ethan Slater Joined by Her Dad and Family During NYC Dinner Date

Ariana Grande and BF Ethan Slater Joined by Her Dad and Family During NYC Dinner Date

Ariana Grande Spotted Filming Music Video in NYC After Teasing New Music

Ariana Grande Spotted Filming Music Video in NYC After Teasing New Music

Ariana Grande Surprises Fans With 'Naughty Version' of 'Santa Tell Me'

Ariana Grande Surprises Fans With 'Naughty Version' of 'Santa Tell Me'

Latest News
Chaka Khan Quits Touring to Enjoy Her 'Rich' Life
  • Dec 30, 2023

Chaka Khan Quits Touring to Enjoy Her 'Rich' Life

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Keep Things Low Key Amid Singer's Album Preparation
  • Dec 30, 2023

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Keep Things Low Key Amid Singer's Album Preparation

Matthew McConaughey Buys Mom A Lot of Random Stuff for Christmas
  • Dec 30, 2023

Matthew McConaughey Buys Mom A Lot of Random Stuff for Christmas

Hannah Waddingham Explains Why She Thinks Tom Cruise Is 'Positive and Inspiring'
  • Dec 30, 2023

Hannah Waddingham Explains Why She Thinks Tom Cruise Is 'Positive and Inspiring'

Metallica's Bassist Robert Trujillo Reflects on His Singing Debut on Their Latest Album
  • Dec 29, 2023

Metallica's Bassist Robert Trujillo Reflects on His Singing Debut on Their Latest Album

Adrian Grenier Grateful to Have Found His 'Best Self' Before Entering Fatherhood
  • Dec 29, 2023

Adrian Grenier Grateful to Have Found His 'Best Self' Before Entering Fatherhood

Most Read
Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison
Celebrity

Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Chris Rock and Amber Rose Enjoy Each Other's Company on Post-Christmas Stroll in NYC

Chris Rock and Amber Rose Enjoy Each Other's Company on Post-Christmas Stroll in NYC

Mario Accused of Being 'Allergic' to Black Women After Showing Off New Girlfriend

Mario Accused of Being 'Allergic' to Black Women After Showing Off New Girlfriend

Halle Bailey and DDG May Accidentally Leak Newborn Baby's Cry in New Video

Halle Bailey and DDG May Accidentally Leak Newborn Baby's Cry in New Video

Heidi Klum Soaks Up the Sun Sans Top During Beach Day Out in New Video

Heidi Klum Soaks Up the Sun Sans Top During Beach Day Out in New Video

Trans Actress Tommy Dorfman Calls Out Delta Staff for 'Intentional' Misgendering in Viral Video

Trans Actress Tommy Dorfman Calls Out Delta Staff for 'Intentional' Misgendering in Viral Video

Landon Barker Removes Snapchat Pic of Timothee Chalamet at Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party

Landon Barker Removes Snapchat Pic of Timothee Chalamet at Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party

Jenna Ortega Joins Other Artists in Signing Open Letter to President Biden Urging Ceasefire in Gaza

Jenna Ortega Joins Other Artists in Signing Open Letter to President Biden Urging Ceasefire in Gaza