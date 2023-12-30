Supa Cent Appears to Accuse Ex-Fiance Rayzor of Abuse After Confirming Their Split

Instagram Celebrity

The 35-year-old cosmetics mogul comes clean with her relationship status through a video shared on Instagram on Thursday, December 27.

AceShowbiz - Supa Cent is no longer engaged to Rayzor. After confirming their breakup on social media, the cosmetics mogul seemingly accused her now-ex of abuse.



The 35-year-old came clean with her relationship status via Instagram on Thursday, December 27. "I'm no longer in a relationship," she said in a video. "I have no problem with y'all speaking publicly about it."

Supa went on to declare that she "will not be dating anytime soon. Don't ask me, don't even be expecting - you will not catch me with anybody. You will not catch nobody with me." The businesswoman, however, didn't disclose the reason behind the split.

Fans have since been questioning why things fizzled out. "Can u tell us what happened bc u know everybody wanna know lol," one person wrote. Anoter assumed, "It wasn’t mutual. Damn it man. She looked like she been crying and toughing up for camera. I love you supa praying for the healing."

Catching wind of Supa's post, Rayzor took to his own page to share his side of the story. "I dodged a bullet and walked away clean…" he wrote. "I couldn't ask God for anything more. No dirt on my name, no scandal, no cheating , It's nothing anyone can say bad about me besides it didn't work out. I'm at peace with my decision… all smiles #thankful."

Supa took issue with Rayzor's statements. She subtly fired back, "I wish I would have dodged them licks. Not acting like he ain't just fight and drag me on the interstate. Whew Chile. Don't gaslight me before I spill fareal."

