 

Harry Styles Flaunts Toned Abs on Chilly Swim With GF Taylor Russell in London

Cover Images/Faye's Vision/KOI SOJER
Celebrity

The 'Sign of the Times' singer and the 'Bones and All' actress, who reportedly have been a couple since June, are caught on camera in the Hampstead Heath swimming ponds.

  • Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles has flaunted his toned abs during a day out with Taylor Russell. Having seemingly celebrated Christmas with his girlfriend in London, the "Sign of the Times" singer was photographed exposing his fit physique while spending quality time with the "Bones and All" actress.

The 29-year-old singer ditched his top and only covered his private area with a pair of tiny black boxers as seen in a photo uploaded by a fan via social media. He was seen covering the top of his head with a black-and-white striped beanie and sporting a pair of black high boots as well as matching gloves.

In the meantime, his flame Taylor was pictured showing off her jaw-dropping figure in a skin-tight outfit. The 28-year-old performer wore a sleeveless black top, a pair of matching shorts. She looked in sync with her beau in a pair of matching boots and hand gloves as well as a black beanie.

In the picture, Harry, who once dated actress Olivia Wilde and singer Taylor Swift, could be seen walking close to Taylor while seemingly having a serious conversation. She was caught on camera turning her face to talk to him as the former One Direction singer looked in another direction. The two were seen after enjoying a chilly swim in the Hampstead Heath swimming ponds on Tuesday, December 26.

Harry and Taylor, who reportedly started their romantic relationship in June, have been spotted hanging out together a number of times. In November, a source spilled to The Sun, "Harry really likes Taylor and decided to take a holiday with her so they could spend some proper quality time together as a couple."

"She has just completed a lengthy run of shows in a play in London, so she finally had some downtime to spend with him," the source continued. "He loves Mustique and has been there quite a few times. Of course the trip has been no-expense-spared. They have been staying in luxurious accommodation and taking it easy."

