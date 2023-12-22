Christian Keyes Reacts to Backlash After Claiming He's Sexually Harassed by Top Hollywood Figure

Instagram Celebrity

The 'All the Queen's Men' star, who doesn't reveal the name of his abuser, previously claimed that after refusing to take off his clothes for someone famous in Hollywood, his acting career was greatly affected.

AceShowbiz - Christian Keyes has commented on the mixed responses that he got after he claimed that he was sexually harassed by an unnamed powerful Hollywood "billionaire." The "All the Queen's Men" star noted that people's reactions only made his point about why men were hesitant to speak up about the matter.

Keyes said, "Some of these negative and ignorant comments, are the exact reason that men, especially black men don't talk about this kind of stuff… I pray that the people making the comments, never have to experience anything like this… And y'all have said 'his' name in the comments which is crazy, because that's how many people know what's going on. Trying to find the strength to finish this race."

"The Preacher's Son" actor was most likely referring to comments criticizing him for not going public with the identity of the man who harassed him. "He's treating this like a game… SMDH. People deal with abuse on the REGULAR. Speak out and let it go or just say it," a critic said.

Echoing the sentiment, one other wrote, "I still don't understand the point of saying something and not saying it all. People are saying it was brave. Brave is putting everything out there and whatever happens happens. Let the Cassie & [Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs] situation be your guide."

While Keyes didn't reveal the name of his abuser, the "Note to Self" actor hinted that people would be heartbroken if he said the real identity of the man in question. "If I say who it is, it would break y'all hearts," the actor wrote in an Instagram comment.

Keyes, who made his acting debut in Tyler Perry's "Diary of a Mad Black Woman", made the huge accusations earlier this week. He claimed at the time that after refusing to take off his clothes for someone famous in Hollywood, his acting career was greatly affected.

"I wasn't working for him the month and the year that he showed up to my apartment and offered me $100,000 to take my clothes off. 'I don't even need to touch you. I just want to see you naked.' I declined," he recalled. "I recorded it because I didn't trust him. I told him no over and over, but he would still always try s**t. So, if people don't believe me, they can hear him in his voice. I have always kept something on me."

He added, "I can press play and you'll recognize the voice immediately asking me to strip for $100K. You'll know right away, and it will break your heart. "

In another incident, Keyes alleged that the man grabbed his penis when he spent the night after an event in that person's home. "I'm not blaming myself for saying no. I'm not blaming myself for almost quitting acting. I'm mad at myself for not being brave enough to say something sooner. That's the only thing I regret," he said.

