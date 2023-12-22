 

Brad Pitt Reportedly Skips Girlfriend Ines De Ramon's 31st Birthday Party

Brad Pitt Reportedly Skips Girlfriend Ines De Ramon's 31st Birthday Party
Cover Images/John Rainford/Roger Wong
Celebrity

The 'Fight Club' actor allegedly did not accompany the jewelry designer when she celebrated her 31st birthday with her friends and colleagues in Beverly Hills.

  • Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines De Ramon reportedly celebrated her 31st birthday without her A-list boyfriend. The "Fight Club" actor and the jewelry designer, who have been dating for a year, had their birthdays one day apart, with Brad turning 60 on December 18 and Ines toasting her 31st on the 19th.

Ines was surrounded by friends and colleagues at celebrity hotspot E Baldi in Beverly Hills on her birthday, with the jewelry designer seen looking happy as she made her way to the Italian eatery carrying a beautiful bouquet of pink and white lilies and gifts tucked into a Neiman Marcus shopping bag, according to the Daily Mail. But the outlet said Brad wasn't at the bash.

Ines' party came a day after she helped Brad ring in his milestone 60th birthday in Los Angeles. A source told PEOPLE before the bash the actor would be keeping his party "very low-key." Another insider told Us Weekly, "He is in a loving relationship, his relationship with most of his kids is loving (and) he's in a good place. All Brad wants this year is for his kids and himself to be happy."

The source also said the father-of-six is "feeling great" and is said to have recently "turned a corner" in repairing his relationship with his kids in the wake of his divorce from their 48-year-old mum Angelina Jolie.

  Editors' Pick

It was previously reported Brad and Ines were planning on having a joint birthday bash. A source told the DailyMail.com, "A joint birthday, Christmas, New Year's-type celebration is in the works. And also, since Brad is turning 60, something might be brewing for that."

Despite the apparent birthday plans, a source said the pair are nowhere near getting married as they are "perfectly happy" enjoying having "fun." The insider added, "Brad is happy and in love with his girlfriend, Ines, but any sign of engagement or getting married or eloping is not in the near future."

"Brad isn't gun shy to get married again, it just is not anything on the mind of both of them," the source elaborated. "No one is pressuring anyone to move fast, no thoughts of having kids or anything like that is happening, they are perfectly happy with each other and love how everything is simple, fun and exciting and always seems new. Brad has no worries when he is with Ines, they just seem to work and are a fun couple."

Brad and Ines first sparked dating rumors in November 2022 when they were spotted looking intimate at a Bono concert in Los Angeles. In December, they were spotted together at Brad's 59th birthday and they saw in the New Year together on holiday in Cabo San Lucas. And in August, Ines was spotted wearing a necklace with a "B" pendant, and Brad is said to now introduce her to people as his "girlfriend."

Their romance came amid Brad's bitter legal battle with former wife Angelina over the French vineyard they once jointly owned. It also started two months after Ines announced her split from "The Vampire Diaries" actor Paul Wesley, 41, to whom she was married for three years.

You can share this post!

You might also like

The Real Person Behind Taylor Swift's Huge New Opal Ring That Leaves Her Gushing Is Revealed

Christian Keyes Reacts to Backlash After Claiming He's Sexually Harassed by Top Hollywood Figure
Related Posts
Brad Pitt All Smiles With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon on His 60th Birthday Celebration

Brad Pitt All Smiles With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon on His 60th Birthday Celebration

Brad Pitt in Good Spirits in First Sighting Since Son Pax's Scathing Rant Resurfaced

Brad Pitt in Good Spirits in First Sighting Since Son Pax's Scathing Rant Resurfaced

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Plan Massive Joint Birthday Party

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Plan Massive Joint Birthday Party

Brad Pitt Defended Against Son Pax's 'Depressing' Allegations in Father's Day Rant

Brad Pitt Defended Against Son Pax's 'Depressing' Allegations in Father's Day Rant

Latest News
Brad Pitt Reportedly Skips Girlfriend Ines De Ramon's 31st Birthday Party
  • Dec 22, 2023

Brad Pitt Reportedly Skips Girlfriend Ines De Ramon's 31st Birthday Party

Shane MacGowan's Widow Recalls Their First Meeting in Her Eulogy
  • Dec 22, 2023

Shane MacGowan's Widow Recalls Their First Meeting in Her Eulogy

Jo Koy Tapped to Host 2024 Golden Globe Awards
  • Dec 22, 2023

Jo Koy Tapped to Host 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Besties Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern Match in Sparkly Skirts in New Photos
  • Dec 22, 2023

Besties Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern Match in Sparkly Skirts in New Photos

Christian Keyes Reacts to Backlash After Claiming He's Sexually Harassed by Top Hollywood Figure
  • Dec 22, 2023

Christian Keyes Reacts to Backlash After Claiming He's Sexually Harassed by Top Hollywood Figure

The Real Person Behind Taylor Swift's Huge New Opal Ring That Leaves Her Gushing Is Revealed
  • Dec 22, 2023

The Real Person Behind Taylor Swift's Huge New Opal Ring That Leaves Her Gushing Is Revealed

Most Read
Kesha Strips Down to Birthday Suit in Instagram Photo to Celebrate Her Freedom
Celebrity

Kesha Strips Down to Birthday Suit in Instagram Photo to Celebrate Her Freedom

Britney Spears Gets Flirty With New Manager Benjamin Mallin in Instagram Video

Britney Spears Gets Flirty With New Manager Benjamin Mallin in Instagram Video

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Reportedly Split Over Disagreement About Kids

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Reportedly Split Over Disagreement About Kids

Olivia Wilde Goes on Date With Film Producer Bryn Mooser After Harry Styles Split

Olivia Wilde Goes on Date With Film Producer Bryn Mooser After Harry Styles Split

Kelly Clarkson and Jason Momoa Shipped by Fans After Their Cute Chemistry on Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson and Jason Momoa Shipped by Fans After Their Cute Chemistry on Talk Show

Rihanna Fulfills Fans' Wish With 'Bigger and Badder' Creeper Shoes

Rihanna Fulfills Fans' Wish With 'Bigger and Badder' Creeper Shoes

Soulja Boy's Baby Mama Sends Blueface Cease and Desist Letter for Claiming He Slept With Her

Soulja Boy's Baby Mama Sends Blueface Cease and Desist Letter for Claiming He Slept With Her

Brad Pitt All Smiles With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon on His 60th Birthday Celebration

Brad Pitt All Smiles With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon on His 60th Birthday Celebration

Blueface Teases His Date With Mystery Girl, Claims Jaidyn Alexis Dumped Him

Blueface Teases His Date With Mystery Girl, Claims Jaidyn Alexis Dumped Him