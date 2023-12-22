 

Queen Elizabeth's Fear of Dying at Balmoral Estate Revealed After Her Death

In an upcoming documentary titled 'Charles III: The Coronation Year', Princess Anne says her late mother worried about passing away at her beloved home in Scotland.

AceShowbiz - Queen Elizabeth worried dying in Scotland would make procedure "difficult." The monarch passed away at her beloved Balmoral estate on September 8, 2022, having extended her annual summer break but her family had to persuade her to stay at the place where she felt happiest rather than worry about logistics during her family days.

In upcoming BBC One documentary "Charles III: The Coronation Year", which will broadcast on Boxing Day, December 26, her daughter Princess Anne said, "We always enjoyed being at Balmoral. We spent a lot of time there in our youth and a lot of it was probably a more independent life than anywhere else. I think there was a moment when she felt it would be more difficult if she died at Balmoral. I think we did try to persuade her that that shouldn't be part of the decision-making process. So I hope she felt that was right in the end, because we did."

The Princess Royal, who was the only other member of the royal family at Balmoral when it became clear the queen was entering her final hours, also recalled the sense of "relief" she felt during her mother's funeral.

Speaking of the moment when the Crown Jewellery removed the crown, orb and sceptre from the queen's coffin during the service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, she said, "When he takes the crown off the coffin, I rather weirdly felt a sense of relief. Somehow that's it, finished. That responsibility being moved on."

The 73-year-old royal praised her brother, King Charles, for the ease in which he has adapted to his new role. She said, "To be honest, I'm not sure that anybody can really prepare themselves for that kind of change, at least not easily. And then the change happens and you go, 'OK, I now need to get on with it.' "

And Anne praised Queen Camilla for the "outstanding" support she offers the king. She said, "I've known her a long time off and on. Her understanding of the role and how much difference it makes to the King has been absolutely outstanding. This role is not something that she'd be a natural for but she does it really well. She provides that change of speed and tone, that's equally important."

