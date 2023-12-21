 

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Urges 'Rude A**' Critics to Leave Her Alone

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Urges 'Rude A**' Critics to Leave Her Alone
Instagram
Celebrity

The former soccer player, who's been friends with Taylor Swift amid the singer's blossoming romance with Patrick's teammate, Travis Kelce, appears to fire back at trolls who left negative comments in her recent post.

  • Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes has had enough of online trolls. In a recent post shared on Instagram Story, the former soccer player urged "rude a**" critics to leave her alone.

"Recently there has been ALOT more rude a** people on here, waaaay more then [sic] normal," the 28-year-old wrote on Tuesday, December 19. "I'm not sure where yall came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from….please."

Brittany's statement appeared to be a response to negative comments left in her recent post. Many Instagram users dragged her for sharing pictures of herself on the field, which she captioned, "Gamedayyyy."

  Editors' Pick

One of her haters wrote, "Why do wives/gfs feel the need to be on the field before game?? They should ban it. No reason for it." Another argued, "She's there. Why does she have to be there? Why can't you watch it on tv I don't get it."

Others accused her of copying Taylor Swift's style, with one writing, "Get off the field.. so cringey and try hard to dress like Taylor now. You are a joke." A different individual asked, "Copy Taylor swifts game day style much????" Someone else chimed in, "Dressing like Taylor?"

Brittany and Taylor have become friends amid the singer's blossoming romance with Patrick's teammate, Travis Kelce. The two women have since been spotted hanging out together and supporting their respective partners playing for the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Sunday, Taylor was photographed lifting Brittany up when watching the Patriots-Chiefs game from a suite in New England. They were joined by the Grammy winner's dad, Scott Swift.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'The Bachelor' Reveals 32 Contestants Competing For Joey Graziadei's Heart in Season 28

Jonathan Majors and GF Meagan Good Travel to Los Angeles After His Guilty Verdict
Related Posts
Patrick Mahomes' Brother Caught Leaving Flirty Comment on IG Post of Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole

Patrick Mahomes' Brother Caught Leaving Flirty Comment on IG Post of Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole

Patrick Mahomes Doesn't See Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance as 'Distraction'

Patrick Mahomes Doesn't See Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance as 'Distraction'

Patrick Mahomes Defends Wearing Unwashed Undergarments as His Lucky Charm

Patrick Mahomes Defends Wearing Unwashed Undergarments as His Lucky Charm

Patrick Mahomes' 8-Month-Old Son Bronze Rushed to ER Due to Allergic Reaction

Patrick Mahomes' 8-Month-Old Son Bronze Rushed to ER Due to Allergic Reaction

Latest News
Adam Driver Gives Rare Insight Into His Relationship With His Two Kids
  • Dec 21, 2023

Adam Driver Gives Rare Insight Into His Relationship With His Two Kids

Paul Johansson Reflects on Struggle With Depression and Alcoholism While Filming 'One Tree Hill'
  • Dec 21, 2023

Paul Johansson Reflects on Struggle With Depression and Alcoholism While Filming 'One Tree Hill'

Jonathan Majors and GF Meagan Good Travel to Los Angeles After His Guilty Verdict
  • Dec 21, 2023

Jonathan Majors and GF Meagan Good Travel to Los Angeles After His Guilty Verdict

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Urges 'Rude A**' Critics to Leave Her Alone
  • Dec 21, 2023

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Urges 'Rude A**' Critics to Leave Her Alone

Queen Elizabeth II's 100th Birthday to Be Commemorated With Memorial Garden at Regent's Park
  • Dec 21, 2023

Queen Elizabeth II's 100th Birthday to Be Commemorated With Memorial Garden at Regent's Park

Meghan Markle Returns to Acting in New Video Campaign for Coffee Brand
  • Dec 21, 2023

Meghan Markle Returns to Acting in New Video Campaign for Coffee Brand

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit

Jeannie Mai Reveals Concerns for Daughter's Safety Due to Jeezy's Firearms in Custody Battle

Jeannie Mai Reveals Concerns for Daughter's Safety Due to Jeezy's Firearms in Custody Battle

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

DJ Akademiks Insists He Isn't Gay After Being Accused of Sleeping With 6ix9ine by Rapper's Ex

DJ Akademiks Insists He Isn't Gay After Being Accused of Sleeping With 6ix9ine by Rapper's Ex

Rihanna Keeps Her 'Fingers Crossed' for a Daughter After Welcoming Two Sons With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna Keeps Her 'Fingers Crossed' for a Daughter After Welcoming Two Sons With A$AP Rocky

Taylor Swift to Accompany Travis Kelce at Work on Christmas and New Year's Eve

Taylor Swift to Accompany Travis Kelce at Work on Christmas and New Year's Eve

Sami Sheen Surprises Fans With Stunning Hair Transformation

Sami Sheen Surprises Fans With Stunning Hair Transformation

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Threatens Legal Action After Accused of Throwing Shade on Her Engagement

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Threatens Legal Action After Accused of Throwing Shade on Her Engagement

Hailey Bieber Attracts Husband Justin's Attention With New Sizzling Photos

Hailey Bieber Attracts Husband Justin's Attention With New Sizzling Photos