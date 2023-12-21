Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Urges 'Rude A**' Critics to Leave Her Alone

Instagram Celebrity

The former soccer player, who's been friends with Taylor Swift amid the singer's blossoming romance with Patrick's teammate, Travis Kelce, appears to fire back at trolls who left negative comments in her recent post.

AceShowbiz - Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes has had enough of online trolls. In a recent post shared on Instagram Story, the former soccer player urged "rude a**" critics to leave her alone.

"Recently there has been ALOT more rude a** people on here, waaaay more then [sic] normal," the 28-year-old wrote on Tuesday, December 19. "I'm not sure where yall came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from….please."

Brittany's statement appeared to be a response to negative comments left in her recent post. Many Instagram users dragged her for sharing pictures of herself on the field, which she captioned, "Gamedayyyy."

One of her haters wrote, "Why do wives/gfs feel the need to be on the field before game?? They should ban it. No reason for it." Another argued, "She's there. Why does she have to be there? Why can't you watch it on tv I don't get it."

Others accused her of copying Taylor Swift's style, with one writing, "Get off the field.. so cringey and try hard to dress like Taylor now. You are a joke." A different individual asked, "Copy Taylor swifts game day style much????" Someone else chimed in, "Dressing like Taylor?"

Brittany and Taylor have become friends amid the singer's blossoming romance with Patrick's teammate, Travis Kelce. The two women have since been spotted hanging out together and supporting their respective partners playing for the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Sunday, Taylor was photographed lifting Brittany up when watching the Patriots-Chiefs game from a suite in New England. They were joined by the Grammy winner's dad, Scott Swift.

