Jennifer Lopez Admits to Still Gets PTSD From Spotlight During First Ben Affleck Romance

The 'Jenny From the Block' hitmaker, however, notes that she and the 'Gone Girl' actor have been dealing with media scrutiny better now, since they are 'older' and 'wiser.'

Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez's first romance with Ben Affleck wasn't necessarily a good memory for the singer. The singer/actress revealed in a new interview that it left both of them with PTSD due to the heavy media scrutiny that they had to face at the time.

"But we're older now," the "Jenny From the Block" hitmaker, who eventually married the "Gone Girl" star in 2022, told Variety in an interview published on Wednesday, December 20. "We're wiser. We also know what's important, what's really important in life, and it's not so much what other people think. It's about being true to who you are."

"As artists, we have to follow our heart and this is me following my heart and doing something that maybe everybody didn't think was the best idea, but I had to do it," the "Hustlers" star further explained.

The interview was done to promote her new album "This Is Me… Now" and its companion movie of the same name. When asked whether the new film is a scripted feature or documentary, Jennifer teased, "You have to see it and you'll have to experience it to understand it. That's why I call it a 'musical experience.' Because there's music, you can see it, you can hear it and then you'll get to live it."

Jennifer and Ben started dating after they worked together in 2003's "Gigli". The couple, known as Bennifer, got engaged in November 2002 but they called it off in 2003. Jennifer then got married to Marc Anthony in 2004 and shared twins Max and Emme.

As for Ben, he moved on with Jennifer Garner, whom he married from 2005 to 2018. Together, they have three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

Only in 2021 when Jennifer and Ben decided to give their romance another try. The pair exchanged vows in a lavish nuptials in Las Vegas the next year.

