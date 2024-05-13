Will Smith Celebrates Mother's Day With Family in Malibu

Instagram Celebrity

The Oscar-winning actor, his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, their mothers and his three kids gather in Malibu for a huge Mother's Day celebration at the SoHo House.

May 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Will Smith, accompanied by his entire family, attended a Mother's Day celebration at the Soho House in Malibu on Sunday, May 12. The 55-year-old actor was spotted alongside his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, their children Jaden Smith, Willow Smith and Trey Smith (Will's son with ex-wife Sheree Zampino), as well as his mother Caroline.

Jada opted for a brown outfit with an off-shoulder dress and coat, while her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, wore a silky orange top and matching pants.

The celebrations took place a few days after Robert Ogden was arrested for trespassing at Smith's L.A. home.

Jada has remained supportive of Will since the Oscars incident in March 2022, where Will slapped Chris Rock. His actions led to fallout, including his resignation from the Academy and a 10-year ban from attending Academy events. In an episode of her "Red Table Talk", she expressed her hope for a reconciliation between Will and Rock.

Will, who has apologized for his actions, has relied on Jada's support. A source revealed that he is "very happy" about her constant backing. Family plays a crucial role in their lives, and they are known for their closeness and mutual support.

The Smith family also celebrated Will's 54th birthday and Jada's 41st, which both occurred in September. According to a source, they held intimate family gatherings at home over two consecutive weekends last year.