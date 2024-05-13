 
Will Smith Celebrates Mother's Day With Family in Malibu
Instagram
Celebrity

The Oscar-winning actor, his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, their mothers and his three kids gather in Malibu for a huge Mother's Day celebration at the SoHo House.

  • May 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Will Smith, accompanied by his entire family, attended a Mother's Day celebration at the Soho House in Malibu on Sunday, May 12. The 55-year-old actor was spotted alongside his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, their children Jaden Smith, Willow Smith and Trey Smith (Will's son with ex-wife Sheree Zampino), as well as his mother Caroline.

Jada opted for a brown outfit with an off-shoulder dress and coat, while her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, wore a silky orange top and matching pants.

The celebrations took place a few days after Robert Ogden was arrested for trespassing at Smith's L.A. home.

  Editors' Pick

Jada has remained supportive of Will since the Oscars incident in March 2022, where Will slapped Chris Rock. His actions led to fallout, including his resignation from the Academy and a 10-year ban from attending Academy events. In an episode of her "Red Table Talk", she expressed her hope for a reconciliation between Will and Rock.

Will, who has apologized for his actions, has relied on Jada's support. A source revealed that he is "very happy" about her constant backing. Family plays a crucial role in their lives, and they are known for their closeness and mutual support.

The Smith family also celebrated Will's 54th birthday and Jada's 41st, which both occurred in September. According to a source, they held intimate family gatherings at home over two consecutive weekends last year.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Will Smith's Trespasser Arrested at His Los Angeles Home

Will Smith's Trespasser Arrested at His Los Angeles Home

Will Smith's Crew Members Drag J Balvin Off Stage During 'Men in Black' Performance at Coachella

Will Smith's Crew Members Drag J Balvin Off Stage During 'Men in Black' Performance at Coachella

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Recommitted to Marriage With No Entanglements

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Recommitted to Marriage With No Entanglements

Will Smith Celebrates Easter With Extended Family in Epic Selfie

Will Smith Celebrates Easter With Extended Family in Epic Selfie

Latest News
Mark Strong May Return to the DC Universe on 'The Penguin'
  • May 14, 2024

Mark Strong May Return to the DC Universe on 'The Penguin'

Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Lynn Looks Distressed at Church, Mom Lynne Is Seen at Dollar Store
  • May 14, 2024

Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Lynn Looks Distressed at Church, Mom Lynne Is Seen at Dollar Store

Diddy Relaxing With All His Kids in New Pic Amid His Legal Issues
  • May 14, 2024

Diddy Relaxing With All His Kids in New Pic Amid His Legal Issues

Kendrick Lamar's 3 Drake Diss Tracks Occupy Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100 Chart
  • May 14, 2024

Kendrick Lamar's 3 Drake Diss Tracks Occupy Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Kanye West Says His Wife Bianca Censori Makes Him Feel 'Happiest'
  • May 14, 2024

Kanye West Says His Wife Bianca Censori Makes Him Feel 'Happiest'

Chris Hemsworth Defends Marvel Movies Against 'Harsh' Criticism From Scorsese and Coppola
  • May 14, 2024

Chris Hemsworth Defends Marvel Movies Against 'Harsh' Criticism From Scorsese and Coppola