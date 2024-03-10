 

Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Avoids Jail Time in Battery Case

The 23-year-old was arrested last May and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one of battery after the incident at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas.

AceShowbiz - Patrick Mahomes' brother managed to avoid jail time in his 2023 battery case. Jackson Mahomes was reportedly sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation after pleading no contest to a single count of misdemeanor battery.

On Thursday, March 7, the 23-year-old made a court appearance via video conference. Following the sentencing, it was unveiled that he was taken into the custody of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, which will determine whether he's eligible for work release.

"Jackson is thankful for the support of his family and friends during the last year," his attorney Brandan Davies told PEOPLE on Friday. "Jackson pled no contest to a single count of simple battery and he was given six months of unsupervised probation."

"Jackson simply wanted the case to be over with and to move on with his life," the attorney added. "The matter is now closed and we will not be issuing any further statements."

Jackson was arrested last May and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one of battery after the incident at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas. The charges stemmed from an incident where Jackson allegedly shoved a waiter and forcibly grabbed the Aspen Vaughn owner by the neck to kiss her.

The owner of the venue, however, refused to cooperate with police in the investigation. Thus, the three sexual battery charges were dropped by prosecutors in January.

Jackson's famous brother Patrick refused to comment on his legal drama. "Honestly, it's kind of a personal thing that I just kind of gotta keep to myself," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback told reporters at the time.

"At the end of the day, I come here to play football and try to take care of my family at the same time," the NFL star continued. "So just kind of keep it to myself and just go out there and play football when I'm in the building."

