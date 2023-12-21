 

Jonathan Majors and GF Meagan Good Travel to Los Angeles After His Guilty Verdict

The couple was photographed touching at the Los Angeles International Airport just one day after the 34-year-old actor was found guilty of harassing and assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

  Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have left New York City following his guilty verdict. The "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" villain and the "Day Shift" actress were photographed touching at the Los Angeles International Airport just one day after the actor was found guilty of harassing and assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

On late Tuesday night, December 19, the 34-year-old hunk and his girlfriend were spotted going down a set of stairs from the jetway. The couple, who has put united front since his assault trial, was joined by at least one other person from his crew.

Jonathan has been convicted of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault of his ex-partner Grace. He was also found not guilty of one count of intentional assault in the third degree and one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree.

The "Creed III" star was arrested on March 25 on assault and harassment charges, after Grace accused him of assaulting her in the backseat of a private car after she took his phone to read a text message he had received from another woman. She alleged the star forcefully took his phone back from her, causing an "excruciating" injury to her right middle finger.

Grace also said when she got out of the car Jonathan hit her on the back of her head and then tried to force her back into the car, causing a cut behind her right ear. Jonathan, however, denied he assaulted Grace and his defense team alleged she was the aggressor.

Jonathan's assault case unfortunately has cost him his career. Variety reported that Marvel had "parted ways" with the actor, who had been cast to play Kang, the central antagonist in the Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

