 

Ariana Madix Praises 'Supportive' Lala Kent Amid Beef Rumors

Ariana Madix Praises 'Supportive' Lala Kent Amid Beef Rumors
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

The 'Dancing with the Stars' alum defends her 'Vanderpump Rules' co-star after she was accused of shading the former following the release of the season 11 trailer for their show.

  • Dec 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ariana Madix has made it clear that there is no bad blood between her and Lala Kent. The "Dancing with the Stars" alum has defended her "Vanderpump Rules" co-star amid allegations that she threw shade at her.

"But she's been honestly very kind and supportive even since filming and I love her a lot a lot," the 38-year-old wrote in a TikTok comment on Thursday, December 14. She went on to respond to a comment suggesting that her decision not to speak to Tom Sandoval in the season 11 finale might have caused Lala's remark.

  Editors' Pick

"Correct. Except anyone can turn down a production request. They aren't God and I'm not God," she stated. "Just someone who said no like other cast [members] have many times."

Lala was accused of shading Ariana after saying, "I have never experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly becomes God!" The founder of Give Them Lala Beauty, however, has shut down the allegations.

"I have always been a fan of hers. I think that that shows throughout the years," Lala told listeners during an Amazon Live on Wednesday. "Have we had our ups and downs? Absolutely. But to see my friend thrive after such heartbreak? I am so happy for her, and I am so proud of her."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Cher Unfazed by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snub

Sophie Turner Kisses a Girl on the Lips While Dating Peregrine Pearson
Related Posts
Ariana Madix Gives a Glimpse at Physical Therapy Session for Foot Injury Ahead of 'DWTS' Performance

Ariana Madix Gives a Glimpse at Physical Therapy Session for Foot Injury Ahead of 'DWTS' Performance

Ariana Madix Copes With Heartbreak From Scandoval by Going to Therapy

Ariana Madix Copes With Heartbreak From Scandoval by Going to Therapy

Ariana Madix Admits to Suffering From 'Super Bad' Anxiety Following Scandoval

Ariana Madix Admits to Suffering From 'Super Bad' Anxiety Following Scandoval

Ariana Madix 'Sad' and 'Angry' Over Bethenny Frankel's Interview With Raquel Leviss

Ariana Madix 'Sad' and 'Angry' Over Bethenny Frankel's Interview With Raquel Leviss

Latest News
Kelly Clarkson Wins Big at 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards
  • Dec 17, 2023

Kelly Clarkson Wins Big at 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards

Adam Driver Has 'Immediate Respect' for Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley on Set of 'Ferrari'
  • Dec 16, 2023

Adam Driver Has 'Immediate Respect' for Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley on Set of 'Ferrari'

Sophie Turner Kisses a Girl on the Lips While Dating Peregrine Pearson
  • Dec 16, 2023

Sophie Turner Kisses a Girl on the Lips While Dating Peregrine Pearson

Cher 'Completely' Unprepared When Boyfriend A.E. Crashed Into Her Life
  • Dec 16, 2023

Cher 'Completely' Unprepared When Boyfriend A.E. Crashed Into Her Life

Ariana Madix Praises 'Supportive' Lala Kent Amid Beef Rumors
  • Dec 16, 2023

Ariana Madix Praises 'Supportive' Lala Kent Amid Beef Rumors

Emilia Fox Feels Like She's Already Married to Boyfriend After Dating for Three Years
  • Dec 16, 2023

Emilia Fox Feels Like She's Already Married to Boyfriend After Dating for Three Years

Most Read
Oprah Winfrey Sad and Ashamed for Being Called 'Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy' on Magazine Cover
Celebrity

Oprah Winfrey Sad and Ashamed for Being Called 'Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy' on Magazine Cover

Oprah Winfrey Gives a Glimpse of Stomach After Coming Clean About Weight Loss Drug Use

Oprah Winfrey Gives a Glimpse of Stomach After Coming Clean About Weight Loss Drug Use

Kanye West Enjoys Disneyland Outing With Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North West

Kanye West Enjoys Disneyland Outing With Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North West

Bradley Cooper Purchases New Pennsylvania Home Near Gigi Hadid's Family Farm

Bradley Cooper Purchases New Pennsylvania Home Near Gigi Hadid's Family Farm

Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Gets Baptized and Repents Amid Abuse Allegations

Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Gets Baptized and Repents Amid Abuse Allegations

Will Smith's Former Assistant Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Alleged Duane Martin Affair

Will Smith's Former Assistant Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Alleged Duane Martin Affair

'Abbott Elementary' Star Janelle James Blasted for 'Pedophile' Joke

'Abbott Elementary' Star Janelle James Blasted for 'Pedophile' Joke

Rosario Dawson to Become First-Time Grandmother at Age 44

Rosario Dawson to Become First-Time Grandmother at Age 44

Hailey and Justin Bieber Look Downcast in New Sighting Amid Marital Issue Rumors

Hailey and Justin Bieber Look Downcast in New Sighting Amid Marital Issue Rumors