Ariana Madix Praises 'Supportive' Lala Kent Amid Beef Rumors

The 'Dancing with the Stars' alum defends her 'Vanderpump Rules' co-star after she was accused of shading the former following the release of the season 11 trailer for their show.

Dec 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ariana Madix has made it clear that there is no bad blood between her and Lala Kent. The "Dancing with the Stars" alum has defended her "Vanderpump Rules" co-star amid allegations that she threw shade at her.

"But she's been honestly very kind and supportive even since filming and I love her a lot a lot," the 38-year-old wrote in a TikTok comment on Thursday, December 14. She went on to respond to a comment suggesting that her decision not to speak to Tom Sandoval in the season 11 finale might have caused Lala's remark.

"Correct. Except anyone can turn down a production request. They aren't God and I'm not God," she stated. "Just someone who said no like other cast [members] have many times."

Lala was accused of shading Ariana after saying, "I have never experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly becomes God!" The founder of Give Them Lala Beauty, however, has shut down the allegations.

"I have always been a fan of hers. I think that that shows throughout the years," Lala told listeners during an Amazon Live on Wednesday. "Have we had our ups and downs? Absolutely. But to see my friend thrive after such heartbreak? I am so happy for her, and I am so proud of her."

