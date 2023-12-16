 

Cher Unfazed by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snub

Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock
Music

The Oscar winner recently became the first female artist to have a No. 1 hit for seven consecutive decades after reaching the top spot with 'DJ Play a Christmas Song', but she still hasn't been included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

AceShowbiz - Cher has no problem at all with not being in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "If I Could Turn Back Time Heart of Stone" songstress even laughed off the snub during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show".

"You know what, I wouldn't be in it now if they gave me a million dollars," the 77-year-old said in the Friday, December 15 episode of the talk show. "I'm not … kidding you. I was about to say something else. I was about to say I'm not s**tting you."

Cher went on to emphasize that she refuse to be nominated. "I'm never going to change my mind," she said. "They can just go you-know-what themselves."

Host Kelly Clarkson was surprised to learn that Cher is not in the Hall of Fame despite her achievements throughout her career. The Oscar winner recently became the first female artist to have a No. 1 hit for seven consecutive decades after reaching the top spot with "DJ Play a Christmas Song".

Cher shares the honor with The Rolling Stones. Thus, she boasted, "It took four of them to be one of me." The singer then added, "Also, can I just say one other thing? I changed music forever with 'Believe'."

