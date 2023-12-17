 

Tearful Cardi B Blasts Offset for Doing Her 'Dirty'

Tearful Cardi B Blasts Offset for Doing Her 'Dirty'
During her rant, the 'Bongos' raptress also reveals that she's forced to take their split on the Internet because the Migos rapper never took her words seriously.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has launched into a public rant against Offset. Days after confirming her split from the Migos star, the "WAP" hitmaker hopped on Instagram Live to slam him for doing her "dirty."

"A m***a f**ka will play in your f**king face, over and over again, until you be like watch what I'm about to do, watch what I'm about to say," the 31-year-old argued on Friday, December 15. "This m***a f**ka really like to play games with me when I'm at my most vulnerable time. When I'm not the most confident.

Cardi went on to note that she didn't do anything on Thursday while he celebrated his birthday with a star-studded party. "He like to play games with me 'cause he knows I'm not an easy girl," she said.

"He knows, yesterday, I could have been out, I could have been chilling, I could have been doing this and that. He knows I'm in my house," the mom of two continued. "He knows that I'm chilling. He knows I'm not doing the most."

Cardi became emotional as she expressed how she's been holding back when it comes to "sparing" Offset. "You been f**king feeling yourself you b***h a** n***a because of your b***h a** album and s**t and you really been f**king dong me doing me dirty," she said before crying. "After so many f**king years that I m***a f**kn helped your a**, not even a f**king thank you that I got from your b***h a**."

Cardi claimed she's forced to make their split public because "whenever I f**king tell you something, you don't take s**t seriously." Meanwhile, on X (formerly Twitter), she fumed, "@OffsetYRN you a b***h a** n***a …and trust me imma f**kn take it there."

