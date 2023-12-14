 

Busy Phillips Opens Up About 'Terrifying' Moment When Daughter Birdie Suffered Seizure in Sweden

Busy Phillips Opens Up About 'Terrifying' Moment When Daughter Birdie Suffered Seizure in Sweden
Cover Images/Darla Khazei
Celebrity

The 'Cougar Town' alum shares that she was too emotional to say something when she received a call informing her about her teenage daughter's medical emergency on the other side of the world.

  • Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Busy Philipps had a mom scare. The 44-year-old actress shared on her podcast, "Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best", that her 15-year-old daughter Birdie had a seizure over the weekend while attending a boarding school in Sweden.

"I was just kind of like muttering to myself and then I heard Marc screaming for me and I was like, 'What does this f**king guy want now?' " Busy said of her husband, Marc Silverstein, in the Wednesday, December 13 episode of her podcast.

However, she noticed that something went wrong after hearing her husband's voice. "And I went upstairs but then I heard his voice and I knew something was really wrong. And he just said, 'It's Birdie, it's Birdie. She's had another seizure. The paramedics are on the phone,' " she recalled.

The "Cougar Town" alum revealed that she was too emotional to say something at first. "The paramedics were on FaceTime and she had just come out of the seizure and she was still in the post-aura state. They were like, hooking her up with stuff and on FaceTime," the mom of two continued.

She added, "I feel stuck. My therapist yesterday said, she was like 'You sound like you're disassociating.' And I understand because I feel like this year has, I don't understand what's happening. I feel stuck in a f**king movie, in a way that's not even disassociating, just like I keep getting put in different movies. And I just want to be in mine, like my life again. Like my movie, where it's OK."

  Editors' Pick

According to Busy, her teenage daughter went to a theater in Stockholm to watch "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" with a friend. Fortunately, the theater Birdie visited was "two minutes from the children's hospital."

When Birdie "started choking and throwing up," her friend immediately called both local paramedics and Birdie's family in the United States. "Her friend who was with her, she was holding the phone," Busy explained, calling it a "terrifying" experience. "So, you could see everything that was happening. It was just so weird."

She felt so heartbroken when she saw Birdie "reaching toward the camera and just saying like, calling out for me. Just saying, 'Mama. Mama. Mama. Where are you? Mama.' "

The former "Busy Tonight" host added that she was considering flying to Sweden right away, saying, "I was literally Googling private planes. I was like, 'How do I not know anyone with a f**king private plane. I got to hang out with fancier people. Would Taylor Swift fly me to Sweden right now? Who knows Taylor Swift?' "

Thankfully, Birdie is okay after the medical emergency. On the same day, Busy posted on Instagram a carousel of pictures and videos of her with the teen at the hospital. "Birdie is fine. I am fine. We are all going to be okay," she said in the caption.

