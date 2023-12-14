 

Taylor Swift Cheerful on Birthday Dinner With Blake Lively Despite Travis Kelce's Absence

While her NFL star boyfriend stays in Kansas City, the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker celebrates her 34th birthday with her A-list pals, including the 'Gossip Girl' alum and Miles Teller, at Freemans in NYC.

  • Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift can always rely on her best friends to make her day merrier. Though Travis Kelce couldn't be with her on her 34th birthday, her BFF Blake Lively was there to help celebrate the singer's milestone.

On Wednesday, December 13, the "Blank Space" songstress and the "Gossip Girl" alum stepped out in New York City for a birthday dinner. The two were matching in black as they headed to the upscale restaurant Freemans.

Taylor glammed up in a glittering mini dress with cloud, moon and star pattern. She let a luxurious black fur coat rest in the crook of her arms as she added inches to her height by wearing a pair of high heels.

Blake opted for a black leather dress featuring a high slit. She teamed the outfit with a pair of edgy knee-high Louboutin boots while accessorizing with a number of golden bracelets.

Taylor looked cheerful despite the absence of her boyfriend Travis. In a video circulating online, she flashed her megawatt smile when paparazzi sang "Happy Birthday" to her as she waited for Blake, who still needed time before hopping out of her car.

Taylor Swift on Her 34th Birthday

Taylor Swift flashed a smile while stepping out in NYC on her 34th birthday.

The duo later walked hand in hand to the establishment. They were joined by Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry, who hung out with Taylor and Selena Gomez at NYC hotspot Zero Bond the night before.

While Selena was not seen with Taylor on Wednesday night, the former Disney darling sent a birthday shout-out via Instagram. The actress posted on her Story her picture with the birthday girl and wrote along with it, "Happy birthday to the goddess that is @taylorswift."

Despite reports that he was preparing "something special" to celebrate Taylor's birthday, Travis is staying in Kansas City to remain focused on football as he and his team prepare for their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 17. He is joining his team for mandatory practices on Wednesday.

Sources close to both Taylor and Travis tell PEOPLE that they remain committed to their individual careers despite their romance. The couple, however, reportedly celebrated her birthday early with friends in Kansas City at a holiday party on Sunday following the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game.

