 
 

Busy Phillips Hopes People Perceive Her as 'Real Person'

Busy Phillips Hopes People Perceive Her as 'Real Person'
INSTAR IMAGES/Michael Simon
Celebrity

In a new interview, the 42-year-old 'Dawson's Creek' alum talks about the difference between her real-life self and the one that she's perceived by the public.

  • Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Busy Philipps wants the public to remember she's a "real person". The "Dawson's Creek' alum has insisted that her real-life self is quite different from how she's perceived by the public.

The mom of Birdie (13) and Ricket (8), whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Silverstein, explained, "There's the truth of me as a person, as an actor, as a mom and a wife, an ex-wife or whatever. A friend, an activist, a loudmouth … and then what that's spun into. Those are two separate things.

"In a pop-culture sense, the idea of 'Busy Philipps' is, like, unabashedly honest and, like, 'Let me tell you what it's like!' " the 42-year-old star added. "But I'm also a real person. And it's hard sometimes to have to keep showing up in the same very truthful and honest ways."

  See also...

Despite this, Busy tries to remain philosophical about the situation. The actress, who has more than two million Instagram followers, told The Independent, "At this point, though, like what the f*** have I got to lose?"

Meanwhile, Busy previously emphasised the value of being open and honest with her fans. The blonde beauty, who has married to Marc between 2007 and 2021, admitted that being so candid with the public has changed her life.

She said, "When you live truly and when you speak your truth, only positive things will happen. When I started doing that, everything kind of shifted in my life."

Busy also feels she's developed a healthy sense of perspective during her time in the spotlight. She explained, "I've just been around for so long, seeing so many people that are having their big moments that are so quickly not a big moment at all."

You can share this post!

Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional After Receiving Generation Award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards

Chrisean Rock Sends Support After Blueface's Sister Is Dumped by Her Husband Following the Fight
Most Read
Mo'Nique Is Slammed for Bringing D.L. Hughley's Daughter Into Feud, Steve Harvey Wants No Part
Celebrity

Mo'Nique Is Slammed for Bringing D.L. Hughley's Daughter Into Feud, Steve Harvey Wants No Part

Instagram Model Feels 'Dehumanized' After Getting Kicked Out of Plane Over Her 22-Pound Breasts

Instagram Model Feels 'Dehumanized' After Getting Kicked Out of Plane Over Her 22-Pound Breasts

Piers Morgan Claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tardiness Causes Tension at Queen's Jubilee

Piers Morgan Claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tardiness Causes Tension at Queen's Jubilee

Lizzo All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut as Couple With BF Myke Wright

Lizzo All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut as Couple With BF Myke Wright

Yung Miami and Diddy Dance Together at Birthday Party After Her Feud With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami and Diddy Dance Together at Birthday Party After Her Feud With His Ex Gina Huynh

50 Cent Slaps Young Buck With Lawsuit Over $250K Debt

50 Cent Slaps Young Buck With Lawsuit Over $250K Debt

Hazel E Suffers Miscarriage Due to Previous Surgery Infection

Hazel E Suffers Miscarriage Due to Previous Surgery Infection

Dale Moss Is 'Officially' Dating Galey Alix Nearly One Year After Clare Crawley Split

Dale Moss Is 'Officially' Dating Galey Alix Nearly One Year After Clare Crawley Split

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Abby De La Rosa Pregnant Again 1 Year After Welcoming Twins

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Abby De La Rosa Pregnant Again 1 Year After Welcoming Twins

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Shares Reflective Post After He's Released From Jail

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Shares Reflective Post After He's Released From Jail

Shakira Addresses Pics of Her in Ambulance After Announcing Split From Longtime Partner Gerard Pique

Shakira Addresses Pics of Her in Ambulance After Announcing Split From Longtime Partner Gerard Pique

Summer Walker Calls Ex London On Da Track 'Worst Baby Daddy on the Face of the Planet'

Summer Walker Calls Ex London On Da Track 'Worst Baby Daddy on the Face of the Planet'

Michael J. Fox Can't Remember His Lines for Movies Amid Parkinson's Battle: 'So I Go to the Beach'

Michael J. Fox Can't Remember His Lines for Movies Amid Parkinson's Battle: 'So I Go to the Beach'