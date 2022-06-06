Busy Phillips Hopes People Perceive Her as 'Real Person'

INSTAR IMAGES/Michael Simon Celebrity

In a new interview, the 42-year-old 'Dawson's Creek' alum talks about the difference between her real-life self and the one that she's perceived by the public.

Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Busy Philipps wants the public to remember she's a "real person". The "Dawson's Creek' alum has insisted that her real-life self is quite different from how she's perceived by the public.

The mom of Birdie (13) and Ricket (8), whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Silverstein, explained, "There's the truth of me as a person, as an actor, as a mom and a wife, an ex-wife or whatever. A friend, an activist, a loudmouth … and then what that's spun into. Those are two separate things.

"In a pop-culture sense, the idea of 'Busy Philipps' is, like, unabashedly honest and, like, 'Let me tell you what it's like!' " the 42-year-old star added. "But I'm also a real person. And it's hard sometimes to have to keep showing up in the same very truthful and honest ways."

Despite this, Busy tries to remain philosophical about the situation. The actress, who has more than two million Instagram followers, told The Independent, "At this point, though, like what the f*** have I got to lose?"

Meanwhile, Busy previously emphasised the value of being open and honest with her fans. The blonde beauty, who has married to Marc between 2007 and 2021, admitted that being so candid with the public has changed her life.

She said, "When you live truly and when you speak your truth, only positive things will happen. When I started doing that, everything kind of shifted in my life."

Busy also feels she's developed a healthy sense of perspective during her time in the spotlight. She explained, "I've just been around for so long, seeing so many people that are having their big moments that are so quickly not a big moment at all."