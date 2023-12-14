Irina Shayk Celebrates Daughter Lea's Acting Debut in Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro'

Cover Images/ROGER WONG/Faye's Vision Movie

While the Russian model gushes about her daughter's appearance in the biopic, the actor takes the 6-year-old girl to the premiere of the movie which he directed and stars in.

AceShowbiz - Bradley Cooper's daughter is following in the footsteps of her father as an actor. At only six years old, Lea De Seine already made her acting debut in her father's latest movie "Maestro", which he directed and stars in.

On Tuesday, December 12, Irina Shayk, with whom Bradley shares his daughter, took to social media to celebrate their daughter's milestone. She posted the movie's poster, which features Bradley, Lea and Carey Mulligan, who plays Bradley's on-screen wife, to her Instagram Story.

"Congrats @maestrofilm So proud Daddy and Lea," the Russian model wrote alongside the picture with a pink heart emoji. She also shared a sweet snap of the girl sitting alone in a darkened movie theater as the word "Leapictures", the name of Bradley's production company, appeared on the screen in pink lettering. She simply added a red heart emoji over the photo.

Irina Shayk celebrated her daughter Lea's acting debut in 'Maestro'.

On Tuesday night, Lea also made her red carpet debut with her father. Bradley took his daughter as his plus-one during the special screening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

The father-and-daughter duo looked adorable as they held hands while posing together on the black carpet. Showing their solid teamwork, they also had a high-five in front of the photographers while flashing a smile.

Bradley Cooper and his 6-year-old daughter showed their teamwork at the premiere of the biopic.

For the occasion, Bradley looked dapper in a dark blue suit and pants with a matching tie. He completed his look with a white shirt and black loafers. As for Lea, she was clad in a Dolce & Gabbana leopard print chiffon dress and sparkling gold flats while accessorizing her fun look with a red purse.

While Irina appeared to skip the premiere, Bradley's "A Star Is Born" co-star Lady GaGa attended the event. He looked excited as the two reunited on the black carpet. "It means the world to me," he told E! News about the singer/actress' support. "Also because I'm really excited for her to see the movie. She's a dear friend and we went through such an incredible experience together, so you just want to share the art with each other."

"Maestro" is a biographical drama about the relationship between composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre. Bradley directed the pic from a screenplay he wrote with Josh Singer, in addition to portraying the late composer.

Carey portrays Felicia. Maya Hawke plays an adult version of the couple's daughter Jamie Bernstein, while Lea plays young Jamie. Matthew Bomer, Sarah Silverman and Michael Urie are also featured in the film, which will stream on Netflix beginning December 20 after opening in limited theaters on November 22.

