'The Masked Singer' Recap: Comedian/Podcaster Unmasked as Pickle on '2000s Night'

Before Pickle, Gazelle, S'more and Cow hit the stage, season 6 winner Jewel a.k.a. Queen of Hearts kicks off the night with a performance of her 2001 single 'Standing Still'.

Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - The celebrity contestants invited the judges and everyone to take a trip down memory lane in a new episode of "The Masked Singer". The Wednesday, October 11 episode of the hit FOX show was "2000s Night" and season 6 winner Jewel Kilcher a.k.a. Queen of Hearts kicked off the night with a performance of her 2001 single "Standing Still".

The first contestant to perform that night was Pickle, who said in his clue package, "Look, I'm outspoken and I've gotten into a few fights you may have heard about. I've butted heads with NBA players, real housewives, award-winning directors, movie stars, bloggers, even entire online publications. Having a public feud really is performance art that I've perfected." As for his visual clues, he included a police car, a punching bag, a baseball and "The Masked Singer" Panther (Montell Jordan).

Pickle sang "Beverly Hills" by Weezer. Lance Bass then brought out a collection of pickles with beautiful wigs and a "Friends" sign for an additional clue to Pickle's identity. Nicole Scherzinger thought Pickle could be Charlie Sheen or Joel McHale, while Ken Jeong guessed Sean Penn.

Later, it was Gazelle's turn. "One of the most important people in the world to my husband and I passed away unexpectedly. We somehow carried on with the wedding, but it was all a blur, except during our vows when suddenly rain started pouring down on us. It was magical," she said in her clue package. Her visual clues included a mouse and military dog tags.

For his performance that night, Gazelle belted out "Lucky" by Britney Spears. Kate Flannery from "The Office" then presented an additional clue to Gazelle which was a DVD that said "Gazelle Love Story". The guesses included Mandy Moore, Hilary Duff and Ashley Tisdale.

Following it up was S'more. "Learning to be a dad while touring the world was intense. At a certain point I realized that I wanted my kid to have a constant, supportive father figure in their life," S'more shared in his clue package, "So I took a step back from performing so that I could stay in one place." He put blue sunglasses, a "2005 Roasted Tour Bus" and hairspray in his visual clues.

S'more opted for "Hey There Delilah" by Plain White T's that night. Lance showed up once again with a map which said "S'more Bros 2000 Tour" as an additional clue. Nicole thought S'more was either Jordan Knight or James Marsden. Ken went with Rob Thomas, while Jenny McCarthy guessed Ashley Parker Angel.

Rounding out the night was Cow. In the clue package, he said, "Today my picture hangs in the Capitol Records hall and the big wigs see me all the time. Now that the group final is in sight, I'm bringing that same determination because one thing's for sure: This cow isn't coming home anytime soon. Moo!" A judge's gavel and a birthday cake with one candle were included in the visual clues.

Cow showcased his vocals by singing "Cry Me a River" by Justin Timberlake. As for Cow's extra clue, it came in the form of a banner that said "Moooosical." Robin Thicke guessed Mario, Ne-Yo or Jason Derulo. Meanwhile, Nicole named Taye Diggs.

It was time for the studio audience to vote. The top 2 would be sent to the next round, while the other two had to go face-to-face in a smackdown. The bottom 2 contestants turned out to be Pickle and S'more who later gave their own take on "Sugar, We're Goin Down" by Fall Out Boy.

Eventually, the audience voted S'more to the Group A finals, meaning that Pickle would be unmasked. Before he revealed his identity, the panels submitted their final guesses. Nicole went with Charlie Sheen, Ken named Howard Stern, Jenny thought Pickle was Conan O'Brien, while Robin guessed Joel McHale. None of them guessed correctly because Pickle was actor/comedian/podcaster Michael Rapaport.

