 

Ana Navarro Accuses Jada Pinkett Smith of Using Will Smith Split Revelation to 'Sell Books'

Upon learning that Jada revealed she and her actor husband separated in 2016, the host of 'The View' claims that the 'Red Table Talk' host 'drops these bombshells' when 'she needs to sell books.'

  • Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ana Navarro has responded to Jada Pinkett Smith's recent revelation about her marriage to Will Smith. Upon learning about Jada's shocking disclosure, the host of "The View" accused the "Red Table Talk" host of using the surprising news to "sell books."

In the Wednesday, October 11 episode of her show, the 51-year-old host did not think twice to voice her thoughts on Jada's revelation. Speaking to her co-host Sunny Hostin, she bluntly said, "Listen, I think she's having a relationship with her bank account."

On the reason why, Ana explained, "Because every time she needs to increase the ratings of the [Red Table Talk], every time she needs to sell books, she drops these bombshells." She went on to say, "I find it unseemly and I will tell you this, 'Be careful of anybody who pretends to have a perfect marriage.' "

In response, Sunny gave her opinions, which appeared contrastive to that of Ana. Sunny stated, "It's a memoir, though, and she writes in her memoir that they've been separated for all of that time. I think it's a very brave thing to do, a very courageous thing to do." The 54-year-old lawyer further pointed out, "I think it has less to do with money. She has plenty of money."

Ana and Sunny's remarks came shortly after Jada confirmed that she and Will have been separated since 2016. During an interview for her upcoming memoir "Worthy" in a preview of an NBC News and "Today" show, Jada agreed to host Hoda Kotb's statement saying, "It was not a divorce on paper, but it was a divorce." Jada further said that she and Will "live separately."

During the chat, Jada also elaborated the reason why the two have not formally shared the news. "I think just not being ready yet," she declared. "Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership, right, and in regards to how do we present that to people, you know? And we hadn't figured that out."

"I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," she added about her marriage to the actor. "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise."

