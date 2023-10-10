'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Give Out the 15th Four-Chair Turn

NBC TV

Oct 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - The night 5 of "The Voice" season 24 Blind Auditions aired on Monday, October 9. In the new episode, some contestants impressed the coaches, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, John Legend and Reba McEntire, as they gave some singers four-chair turns.

The first singer hitting the stage that night was Lila Forde from Seattle. She opted to sing "Can't Find My Way Home" by Blind Faith and it successfully made all the four coaches turn for her. Eventually, it was John who managed to get Lila on his team.

Up next was Angelina Nazarian, who came all the way from Dubai. She impressed Niall with her take on "The Trouble with Love Is" by Kelly Clarkson. Reba joined in the battle over Angelina when she also hit her button. Niall loved Angelina's "control" and "power" in her voice, while Reba gushed over her "gorgeous" voice. Angelina surprisingly went to Team Reba.

Later, Tanner Massey took to the stage to sing "Before You Go" by Lewis Capaldi. At first, none of the coaches appeared to be intrigued by Tanner. However, Reba, Gwen and Niall later all hit their buttons. Tanner picked Niall as his coach as it was his initial plan.

Singing "Heaven" by Los Lonely Boys was Ange, who unfortunately didn't manage to make any of the coaches turn for him. Following it up, Jarae Wormack belted out "Back to Black" by Amy Winehouse. As soon as he reached the chorus, all the coaches hit their buttons. The coaches pitched to Ange, but he chose to be on Team John.

Brandon Montel later performed "Hard Place" by H.E.R. and Reba was the first coach to turn her chair. The other coaches followed suit, but Reba pressed the block against John. Niall said he's been waiting for a singer like Brandon, but Reba stressed that she used her block for a special singer only. Brandon picked Gwen as his coach.

Peter Pinnock opted to sing "Your Man" by Josh Turner, but unfortunately he didn't get a single chair turn. Al Boogie then hit the stage to sing "Pickup Man" by Joe Diffie. Reba was the only one who hit her button, so Al went to Team Reba by default. Reba also got another singer for her team when she was the only one who turned for CORii, who sang "Scared to Be Lonely" by Dua Lipa and Martin Garrix, and Crystal Nicole, who sang "Only Girl (In the World)" by Rihanna.

Elizabeth Evans hoped her rendition of "All I Wanted" by Paramore would impress the coaches. John and Reba went head-to-head to win over Elizabeth, who picked John in the end. Jordan Grace followed it up with a performance of "Let Her Go" by Passenger. Unfortunately, no one turned for him.

Rounding out the night was Nini Iris. Her rendition of "I See Red" made Gwen, Niall, John and Reba hit their buttons, marking the 15th four chair turn of the season. Reba called her voice "spectacular," while John said her performance was "fantastic to witness." Gwen loved how flexible she was with her voice, and Niall pleaded with Nini to choose him. Nini went to Team Niall.

