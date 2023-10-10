Shannon Beador Still Doing Comedy Shows Associated With Booze Despite Outpatient Drinking Treatment

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star reportedly 'won't be drinking' during her upcoming performance in California amid her 'outpatient behavioral wellness program with an alcohol component.'

Oct 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shannon Beador is reportedly still doing her comedy shows following her legal problem. The star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" allegedly is set to perform for her "Tres Amigas" shows, which are associated with booze, despite her current outpatient drinking treatment following DUI alcohol arrest.

Speaking to TMZ on Monday, October 9, a number of sources, who claimed to be close to the 59-year-old Bravolebrity, spilled that she is still participating in her upcoming shows despite alcohol being "a big part of it." For the event, she will join her Bravo co-stars Tamra Judge as well as Vicki Gunvalson.

The three of them are due to perform on Sunday, August 13 at the Brea Improv in California. According to an announcement published via Instagram, there will be a "pre-show VIP cocktail party" which starts at 6 P.M. before the actual "showtime" at 7 P.M.

However, the sources told the outlet that Shannon "won't be drinking." Furthermore, her team is "adjusting the show to focus more" on the three stars' friendship. This is being done due to Shannon currently attending "an outpatient behavioral wellness program with an alcohol component" to take "responsibility and accountability" for a recent car crash.

Shannon is enrolled in the wellness program after she was involved in a legal problem. On September 16, she smashed her car into a property in Newport Beach. In CCTV footage obtained by TMZ, she was documented driving at a high speed before the crash.

In the clip, Shannon was then seen driving away from the damaged property. Shannon attempted to get away from the mess by pretending that she was walking her dog after she parked her car in the middle of the street, per police sources. Several hours later, she was arrested for DUI alcohol and hit-and-run before she was "cited and released without bond."

In the wake of the arrest on September 16, her attorney Michael Fell issued a statement. "I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful," Michael stated in September. "We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."

