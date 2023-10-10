Florence Pugh Not 'Wallowing' Despite Rumored Split From Charlie Gooch

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Don't Worry Darling' actress is 'doing just fine on her own' after reportedly calling it quits with her photographer boyfriend, whom she dated for less than a year.

AceShowbiz - Florence Pugh has reportedly split from Charlie Gooch. The 27-year-old actress and the photographer have called time on their romance after less than a year of dating.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "Florence and Charlie had known each other for years and things turned romantic at the end of last year. But it hasn't lasted. Florence's schedule is so busy and there were other factors at play. She eventually ended it over the summer."

"She isn't wallowing though and is doing just fine on her own," the source assured. "There are no hard feelings between them, though. She has told friends she's single but they wouldn't be surprised if Florence changed her mind after some time apart."

Florence previously dated Zach Braff for three years, and the actress subsequently admitted that she felt emotional about their breakup. The Hollywood star told Harper's Bazaar magazine, "We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on."

"We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together," she explained. "So we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

Despite this, Florence relished working with her ex-boyfriend on "A Good Person". The actress, who played a car crash survivor in the drama movie, told the "Backstage" podcast, "It was very free for everybody on set, not just me - he wrote the film for me, but every actor and every character had the ability to show up on the day they were working and mean something, and if they needed to change something, they're more than welcome to bring it to light."

