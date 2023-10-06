NFL Allegedly Does This to Woo Taylor Swift for Future Super Bowl Halftime Show

Instagram Music

The NFL has been asking networks to air promos for Taylor 'Eras Tour' concert film for free in desperate attempts to have her headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

AceShowbiz - The NFL isn't done wooing Taylor Swift. The league has reportedly not given up its hope on having the country-turned-pop superstar headline a future Super Bowl halftime show and even coerced TV networks to support its cause.

According to the New York Post, the NFL pushed several major networks, NBC, ESPN, FOX and CBS, to air promos for "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert film for free. NBC and ESPN agreed to the request and showed promos for the movie during the content portion of their pre-game shows this past Sunday, October 1 and Monday, October 2.

ESPN played the "Eras Tour" concert film promos during "Sunday NFL Countdown" and "Monday NFL Countdown". Meanwhile, NBC's free promo was on its pregame show "Football Night in America", which aired prior to the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets game which Taylor attended.

A commercial for Taylor's concert film also played during the game on NBC, but it was reportedly paid for. These 30 second in-game ad spots typically sell for about $1 million, the outlet notes.

FOX and CBS, on the other hand, did not comply with the league's request. Unlike NBC, FOX and CBS did not air the Chiefs game last weekend. CBS will air the Chiefs-Vikings game at 4:25 P.M. this coming Sunday.

The requests were allegedly made last Friday, September 29, which is why Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" was likely left out. This week, the streaming service will have the Chiefs and Broncos on Thursday, October 12, one day before the concert film hits theaters on October 13.

As to why the NFL was asking networks to give free promo spots for Taylor's concert film, TV executives speculated that the goal is to have Taylor perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in the future.

It was reported in August that the 12-time Grammy winner had ruled herself out as a possible artist to take center stage at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on February 11, 2024. The singer/songwriter reportedly declined offer to headline the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, which would likely conflict with her "Eras Tour" dates.

The NFL later confirmed in September that Usher has been tapped to headline the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. The "OMG" hitmaker said to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about the gig, "It was like this was destined to happen. I think that everything that led up to that moment... You know, it's always been a place where entertainers go and find love and passion, connection to their fans. So for the Super Bowl to have made its way to Las Vegas while we were in Vegas, having such an amazing two years…"

