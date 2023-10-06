 

David Beckham Presses Wife Victoria to 'Be Honest' Regarding Her 'Working-Class' Remarks

Cover Images/Ik Aldama
Celebrity

On his new Netflix documentary series 'Beckham', the retired professional soccer player interrupts the Spice Girls member during her solo interview to explain about her family background.

AceShowbiz - David Beckham interrupts Victoria Beckham (Victoria Adams)'s interview when he finds out she is not telling the truth. On his new Netflix documentary series "Beckham", the retired professional soccer player pressed the Spice Girls member to "be honest" regarding her "working-class" remarks.

In a hilarious scene from the first episode of the series, the 48-year-old former athlete could be heard instructing Victoria to elaborate her statement during her solo interview. His instruction came quickly after she said, "We both come from families that work really hard. Both of our parents work really hard. We're very working class."

David was then documented popping his head through a side door in a room where Victoria was talking to the camera. In response, Victoria pointed out, "I am being honest," prompting David to ask, "What car did your dad drive you to school in?" She attempted to explain her statement, saying, "So my dad did …"

Before Victoria could explain everything, David could not help but interrupt her one more time. He stated, "No. One answer. What car was it?" She went on to say, "It's not a simple answer." He further asked, "What car did you get your dad to drive you to school in?"

Victoria simply responded, "It depends," leading David to say, "No, no, no, no, no." She finally admitted, "OK. In the '80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce." Later on, he voiced his appreciation by saying, "Thank you," before popping his head out of the room.

Aside from their family history, Victoria discussed on the series one moment she was furious at David. It happened after she learned that he had been booked to do a photoshoot for a Pepsi commercial in the U.S. when she was due to give birth to their third child Cruz at a Spain hospital.

"[David said], 'Yeah, I've got to do a shoot with Jennifer Lopez and [Beyonce Knowles],' " Victoria recalled. "I was like, 'Are you.. ' Seriously, I'm about to burst, I'm on bed rest. Are you kidding me? You've got a damn photoshoot with Jennifer Lopez who is gorgeous and not about to have a baby."

"So I had my C section and I remember lying there, don't feel at my most gorgeous, let's just say, and I remember someone showing me the front page of the newspaper which was a gorgeous picture of David between Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce and the headline was 'What would Posh say?' Let me tell you what Posh would say. Posh was pissed off," she continued.

