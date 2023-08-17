Taylor Swift Allegedly Turns Down Offer to Headline 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Music

The 'Lavender Haze' singer is reported to have passed on the opportunity to perform at the halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII as she will be kept busy with her 'Eras Tour'.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has ruled herself out as a possible artist to take center stage at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on February 11, 2024. The singer/songwriter has reportedly declined offer to headline the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.

Various outlets cited HITS Daily Double as the first to report the news, but no reason is given as to how the Grammy winner passed on the coveted gig. However, her decision is very reasonable given that she will be kept busy with her sold-out "The Eras Tour" around the time of the U.S. biggest football event. She will be performing in Tokyo, Japan on February 7-10, 2024.

Many Swifties were understandably disappointed by her decision, but it wasn't unexpected. "It was super generous of her to let them borrow one of her stadiums, though," one fan joked. Another claimed, "taylor swift doesn't need superbowl, superbowl needs taylor swift."

A third imagined what would happen should Swift choose to headline the halftime show, "Swifties competing with one another for Super Bowl tickets would have instantly solved inflation." A fourth quipped, "i used to want this to happen like so bad but now, not at all. the general public can literally kiss my and her a**."

"I mean it was so obvious since she'll be touring in that period I think her show will be either in 2025 or 2026 after the end of The Eras Tour and the re-recordings," another chimed in. Someone else added, "it's crazy bc she's like the only popstar left rn that lives up to their standards so i know they're desperate."

Swift was previously rumored as a contender to headline the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, but she also turned down the offer in 2022. Rihanna eventually starred in the show that took place on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Meanwhile, Lizzo was rumored as a possible headliner for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, before she was scratched off the list following allegations of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and discrimination by her former backing dancers.

While Swift and Lizzo may not perform at the show next year, Ed Sheeran has weighed in on the possibility of him being a headliner. Speaking on Andy Cohen's "Deep & Shallow Podcast" on SiriusXM, the British hitmaker humbly said that he would only do it if he's joining someone else.

"I think that would be the only way that I would do it, is if I was joining someone else," he said, noting that he feels the performance is "an American thing" and that his more stripped-down style wouldn't translate to the NFL stage. "I don't have pizazz," he joked.

"Like, all of these amazing performers - I'm just not that. I'm not gonna have dancers on stage. I'm not gonna have fireworks and blah blah," the "Shape of You" crooner further explained. "I just can't, that's not me. I don't think anyone wants to see me do the Super Bowl either."

