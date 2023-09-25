 

Usher Vows His Super Bowl Performance Will Be 'a Moment to Remember'

The 'OMG' hitmaker teases what to expect from his upcoming halftime show at the 2024 Super Bowl, hinting at the special guests he will be bringing out to the stage.

  • Sep 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Usher says it is his "destiny" to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. The "OMG" hitmaker was confirmed on Sunday, September 24 as the artist set to take to the stage at the NFL's showpiece game on February 11 at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, and he is convinced his career so far has led him to the prestigious point.

"It was like this was destined to happen. I think that everything that led up to that moment, going to Las Vegas for my residency for the last two years. The legacy, obviously, that is the music, the celebration of entertainment in that place. It's the City of Lights," he explained to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

"You know, it's always been a place where entertainers go and find love and passion, connection to their fans. So for the Super Bowl to have made its way to Las Vegas while we were in Vegas, having such an amazing two years…"

But Usher - who joined Black Eyed Peas on stage during their 2011 Super Bowl gig - admitted he had been waiting some time to get the call to headline the sporting show. He said, "I think being able to see performances from artists like Michael [Jackson], you know, eventually Prince, and then even more modern-day artists... I was like, 'Man, at some point I need to get a call with what's going on now.' "

"But I'm really happy that I'm joining that short list of legacy artists from my genre who deserve this moment. And I'm really happy that Jay-Z and also Roc Nation really put thought into making certain that they could bring to the world this kind of experience. It is definitely going to be a moment to remember."

The 44-year-old star felt honoured when his "big homie" Jay-Z - whose Roc Nation partnered with the NFL in 2020 - called him to discuss the idea of him taking on the halftime show. He said, "But when I got this call… he said, 'It's time, it's magic time. You know, it's time for you to have that moment.' I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' He's like, 'The Super Bowl.' I'm like, 'Oh, you ready? Absolutely.' "

The "Yeah!" singer teased he'll be having some special guests on stage with him. He said, "I've collaborated with a lot of incredible artists throughout the years. If anything, I'd like to socially engage the world. I'd like to hear who you think would be a great guest to complement this. So, by the way, there'll be many more Sundays to talk about this leading up to the Grand Sunday of all."

