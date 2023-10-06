Kanye West Snaps at Nail Tech for 'Hurting' His Toes During Pedicure

Cover Images/Freddie Baez Celebrity

In a new hilarious video shared by Ty Dolla $ign, the Yeezy designer can be seen scolding a nail technician before he abruptly cuts short his private pedicure treatment.

Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Beauty is pain, but not for Kanye West. In a new hilarious video, the "Gold Digger" spitter could be seen scolding a nail technician before he abruptly cut short his private pedicure treatment.

The now-deleted video, which was posted by Ye's pal and collaborator Ty Dolla $ign on Thursday, October 5, saw the Yeezy designer sitting in a chair in what seemed to be a hotel room with one of his feet up on the peducurist's lap. Meanwhile, his other foot was in a wash basin.

At one point, the hip-hop musician could be heard flinching in apparent pain as he yelled, "Ah! Whoa!" While the nail tech tried to explain what she was trying to do and assured him that he was "OK," Ye already lost his interest in getting his nails pedicured.

Pulling his foot back, the former husband of Kim Kardashian stood up. "Nah, I'm not gonna do the rest of it. I gotta - I'm not gonna do it," he told the woman.

The nail tech appeared to be confused. She then showed him the tool she was using and said, "No, it's just the…," but Ye wasn't having it. "Oh, no, I'm not gonna do it," he stressed. "It's my toes. It's my toes. It's my toes! I'm not gonna do it. That hurt."

When the woman tried to convince Ye to continue the process, the "Jesus Is King" artist insisted that he was "not gonna do it." The nail tech then asked, "And the hands?" to which the Chicago star quickly responded, "Nope! Thank you very much."

While the ordeal was taking place, Ty looked uncomfortable while sitting on a nearby couch. At one point, the video zoomed in his face as he stared blankly at the camera.

As for Ye, he didn't seem to be much affected by the whole thing. As soon as the woman left the room, the father of four nonchalantly approached his friends and talked about music. "Yeah, that part," the "Paranoid" hitmaker deadpanned.

Ye needed the pedicure seemingly because he went shoeless throughout his European trip. Previously, Jason Lee, who used to work with Ye, said that the rapper was going barefoot to prove a point and stage a PR stunt. "I think the fact that people are talking about Kanye's feet shows just how much power he still has in the wake of cancel culture," the "Hollywood Unlocked" host said of the Grammy winner.

Calling it a "smart and strategic move," Jason added, "I wouldn't be surprised if the next time we saw shoes on his feet … would be a project that he designed."

